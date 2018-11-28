Fearing bias, Google nixes all gender-based pronouns

Reuters, SAN FRANCISCO

Alphabet Inc’s Google in May introduced a slick feature for Gmail that automatically completes sentences for users as they type.

Tap out “I love” and Gmail might propose “you” or “it,” but users are out of luck if the object of their affection is “him” or “her.”

Google’s technology does not suggest gender-based pronouns because the risk is too high that its “Smart Compose” technology might predict someone’s sex or gender identity incorrectly and offend users, product leaders revealed in interviews.

Gmail product manager Paul Lambert said a company research scientist discovered the problem in January when he typed: “I am meeting an investor next week,” and Smart Compose suggested a possible follow-up question: “Do you want to meet him?” instead of “her.”

Consumers have become accustomed to embarrassing gaffes from autocorrect on smartphones, but Google refused to take chances at a time when gender issues are reshaping politics and society, and critics are scrutinizing potential biases in artificial intelligence (AI) like never before.

“Not all ‘screw ups’ are equal,” Lambert said.

Gender is a “a big, big thing” to get wrong.

Getting Smart Compose right could be good for business. Demonstrating that Google understands the nuances of AI better than its competitors is part of the company’s strategy to build affinity for its brand and attract customers to its AI-powered cloud computing tools, advertising services and hardware.

Gmail has 1.5 billion users and Lambert said Smart Compose assists on 11 percent of messages worldwide sent from Gmail.com, where the feature first launched.

Smart Compose is an example of what AI developers call natural language generation, in which computers learn to write sentences by studying patterns and relationships between words in literature, e-mails and Web pages.

A system shown billions of human sentences becomes adept at completing common phrases, but is limited by generalities.

Men have long dominated fields such as finance and science, for example, so the technology would conclude from the data that an investor or engineer is “he” or “him.” The issue trips up nearly every major technology company.

The Smart Compose team of about 15 engineers and designers tried several workarounds, but none proved bias-free or worthwhile, Lambert said.

They decided the best solution was the strictest one: Limit coverage. The gendered pronoun ban affects fewer than 1 percent of cases where Smart Compose would propose something, he said.

“The only reliable technique we have is to be conservative,” said Prabhakar Raghavan, who oversaw engineering of Gmail and other services until a recent promotion.

Google’s decision to play it safe on gender follows some high-profile embarrassments for the company’s predictive technologies.

The company apologized in 2015 when the image recognition feature of its photo service labeled a black couple as gorillas.

In 2016, Google altered its search engine’s autocomplete function after it suggested the anti-Semitic query “are jews evil” when users sought information about Jews.

Google has banned expletives and racial slurs from its predictive technologies, as well as mentions of its business rivals or tragic events.

The company’s new policy banning gendered pronouns also affected the list of possible responses in Google’s Smart Reply. That service allows users to respond instantly to text messages and e-mails with short phrases such as “sounds good.”