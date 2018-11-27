Maldives clueless about Chinese debt

Reuters, MALE

One week after taking power, the new government of the Maldives said that it has no idea how much it owes China, which has led a construction spree in the tiny Indian Ocean nation, but fears the debts run up in the past five years could be unsustainable.

Former Maldivian president Mohamed Nasheed, who now serves as adviser to Maldivian President Mohamed Ibrahim Solih, said that Chinese Ambassador to the Maldives Zhang Lizhong (張利忠) handed the government an invoice for US$3.2 billion — equivalent to about US$8,000 for every inhabitant of the archipelago.

However, China denied that and said the number is closer to US$1.5 billion.

“It was an invoice. It just had a figure, US$3.2 billion. It was shocking,” Nasheed said. “It wasn’t just a conversation, it was a written note handed over, it was clear, you owe us this much.”

Nasheed said Zhang gave Solih the note at a meeting on Oct. 6, days after his stunning election victory over former Maldivian president Abdulla Yameen.

He did not give further details of exactly how the note was worded.

Asked about Nasheed’s comments, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that its ambassador in the Maldives had rejected “this untruth” in statements to local media, referring to an interview with news site Avas, in which Zhang was quoted as saying that reports of debt of about US$3 billion were “deeply exaggerated.”

China has underwritten millions of US dollars in loans for infrastructure in the Maldives, located along its busy shipping route to the Middle East.

However, the unprecedented building boom in the island chain of about 400,000 people — known for its white sand beaches and luminous cyan water — stoked fears it was loading up on debt and prompted a strident opposition campaign that helped Solih defeat Yameen in an election in September.

After taking office at the weekend, Solih’s administration has said the country’s finances are in worse shape than expected and that it will take weeks or months to untangle details of all the deals struck with Chinese firms.

“We are at a loss to understand how much we really owe to China,” Nasheed said.

“Direct debt, or direct bilateral government-to-government debt is one thing, but there is on top of that sovereign guarantees for the private sector. And there is also on top of that our state-owned enterprises who have gone into debt,” he said.

Yameen could not be reached for comment.

However, he said during the campaign that more work had occurred over the past few years than at any point in the past and for that he had taken on debt.

“Years of development have come during a short period of four or five years. But if we didn’t take on debt as I said, and waited to do it with the income the Maldives earns, this wouldn’t have been possible,” he said.

In the Avas interview, Zhang said the Maldives’ debt to China was US$600 million to construct a sea bridge linking the capital Male with an airport, expand the airport and build residential tower blocks on land reclaimed from the sea.

Another US$900 million had been earmarked as commercial loans to some state-owned companies to fund projects from power to housing, the ambassador said, but much of that had not yet been issued.

That was broadly supported by Maldives Monetary Authority Governor Ahmed Naseer in testimony before the parliament’s public finance committee on Wednesday last week, in which he estimated the country’s liabilities to China at US$1.5 billion.