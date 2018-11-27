Chinese scientist’s claim sparks denials, backlash

Bloomberg

Mystery swirled around a Chinese researcher’s claim to have produced the world’s first genetically edited babies, with several institutions supposedly linked to the procedure distancing themselves from it amid a growing backlash.

He Jiankui (賀建奎), a researcher in Shenzhen, said he altered the genes of a pair of twins while they were embryos to make the babies resistant to the virus that causes AIDS, the Associated Press reported.

While He’s claims cannot be verified without independent scientific review, several Chinese bodies yesterday distanced themselves from the work.

Although He told the AP he had received approval from Shenzhen Harmonicare Women’s and Children’s Hospital, the Hong Kong-listed company that owns the medical center said it had no knowledge of such permission being granted, according to Cai Jiangnan, a member of the board of directors of Harmonicare Medical Holdings.

The hospital was organizing a “crisis response” in an attempt to verify what happened, Cai said.

“I think it needs to get approval from the government,” he said. “This kind of big thing, I don’t think any hospital would do this ahead of time without getting any government approval.”

A woman answering the phone at Harmonicare’s investor relations office said a probe was under way.

The ethics committee of Shenzhen’s Health and Family Planning Commission said it was not informed of the experiment and is now launching an investigation, Chinese media, including news service Yicai reported.

The Southern University of Science and Technology said in a statement posted on its Web site that it was “shocked” at the news and that He has been on unpaid leave since February.

The university administration and the biology department, which He is a member of, had no knowledge of his experiments, it said.

The school said it views this as a serious violation of academic ethics and regulations.

“We are appointing independent experts for a deep investigation into this matter,” it said.