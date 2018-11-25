For gay couples in US, a new path to legal parenthood

AP, BOSTON

When Sara Watson’s partner got pregnant with their son through in vitro fertilization (IVF), they were overjoyed. Then the fear came.

They were not married, so Watson had no legal rights as Eli’s parent, even though her eggs were used to conceive him with donor sperm.

If the worst happened, Watson wondered, would she even be able to bring their baby home from the hospital?

“There was this possibility that if something were to happen to Anna, my son could end up in foster care and I hadn’t done anything wrong,” Watson said from their home in Narragansett, Rhode Island.

Three years after the landmark US Supreme Court case that gave same-sex couples the right to marry nationwide, a patchwork of outdated state laws governing who can be a legal parent presents obstacles for many LGBTQ couples who start a family, lawyers said.

However, things are beginning to change. A simple hospital form that has long been off limits to same-sex couples because it only had room for the “mother” and “father” are now gender-neutral in some states.

That means same-sex partners in Massachusetts, Vermont and Nevada — and soon in California and Washington state — can quickly and easily secure their parental rights with the form rather than having to spend thousands of US dollars in court to get an adoption.

“Kids need to be secured to their parents and we’re not getting the job done right now,” said Patience Crozier, an attorney with GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders.

“Some states are and that’s incredibly powerful, and we need to keep moving in that direction,” Crozier said.

Since the 2015 gay marriage ruling, same-sex couples have won some big legal victories in the arena of parental rights, like when the high court last year ordered Arkansas to list both same-sex spouses on their children’s birth certificates.

However, differing state laws still means same-sex partners who did not give birth can be a legal parent at home, but a legal stranger to their child if they move or go on a trip, lawyers said.

The situation is even more complicated for unmarried LGBTQ couples who have children.

To guarantee that their parental rights are protected across the country, many advocates encourage same-sex partners to go through with second-parent adoptions, even if they are married and both their names are on the birth certificate.

Without an adoption, the partner who did not give birth to the child can find themselves in a lengthy and costly custody dispute if the couple breaks up or something happens to the biological mother, lawyers said.

However, adoptions can cost thousands of US dollars and take months.

Many couples choose not to, because they view it as invasive and offensive that they would have to adopt their own child, said Cathy Sakimura, deputy director and family law director for the National Center for Lesbian Rights.

“For a lot of couples that are less well-off, they just don’t bother to do it and if there is a break-up or a dispute or whatever, the non-biological partner can wind up completely out of luck,” said Washington state Senator Jamie Pedersen, a Democrat who pushed the bill to overhaul the state’s parenting laws.

Advocates hope that that will be a thing of the past for many same-sex couples, thanks to the hospital form that has long been used by unmarried heterosexual couples to establish who the legal father is.