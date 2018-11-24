Tiny, rocky outcrop risks derailing the Brexit deal

AFP, GIBRALTAR

As Britain heads for a weekend summit designed to seal its impending departure from the EU, Spain is threatening to throw a last-minute spanner in the works over the tiny peninsula of Gibraltar.

Madrid, which has long laid claim to the overseas British territory attached to the Spanish mainland, is threatening to derail the whole Brexit process over the status of “the Rock,” which has a population of barely 30,000.

Spain fears that the withdrawal deal does not explicitly hand it a post-Brexit veto on future relations between the EU and Gibraltar, which in a 2002 referendum voted overwhelmingly against shared sovereignty between London and Madrid.

After Britain and the EU agreed to a draft Brexit declaration on Thursday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez repeated a threat to scupper the deal.

“After my conversation with [British Prime Minister] Theresa May, our positions remain far away. My government will always defend the interests of Spain,” he wrote on Twitter. “If there are no changes, we will veto Brexit.”

Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo had earlier accused Spain of seeking to force an issue that has regularly driven a wedge between London and Madrid.

Picardo told parliament that Spain, the eurozone’s fourth largest economy, “does not need a whip to get the smallest economy in Europe to sit around the table with it and have a meaningful discussion about cooperation.”

The geography of Gibraltar — a 6.8km2 rocky outcrop on Spain’s southern tip — means that there are no shortage of reasons to cooperate with Spain, he said.

After Britain leaves the EU, Spain wants to negotiate directly with London on all issues related to Gibraltar, which was ceded to the British crown in a peace treaty in 1713.

This had been provided for, initially, in a clause to the draft withdrawal agreement that effectively gave Madrid a veto on any Gibraltar-related agreement between the block and the UK.

However, the clause has disappeared from the final draft, and while Spain threatens to derail the entire Brexit deal over this omission, Gibraltarians say they are being used as pawns in a struggle for power.

For Hamish Thomson, a 44-year-old anesthetist, “it verges on insanity that a country [Spain] of 500,000km2 with a population of 46 million and profound internal issues spends so much of its energy on a three-mile square outcrop of limestone with 30,000 people on it.”

Elton Moreno, also 44 and a manager at a Gibraltar-based gaming company, said: “I’m not surprised. I’m surprised anyone is surprised that we’re being used in this tug of war. I’m just feeling tired that we always seem to be in the news, and I’m angry that our currency keeps on fluctuating because of incompetence in the UK government.”

Gibraltarians voted by 96 percent to stay in the EU in the 2016 Brexit referendum.

Sanchez on Wednesday said that “we are defending the interests of the Spanish nation and shall do so to the end.”

In 1969, Spanish dictator general Francisco Franco ordered the border between Spain and Gibraltar closed after Gibraltarians voted overwhelmingly in 1967 to retain links to Britain.

The border only reopened 13 years later, seven years after his death.

As tensions rise once more, barrister Moses Anahory, 48, said it was “wholly unacceptable for the Spanish Government to threaten to exercise its veto over the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement at the eleventh hour.”