South Korea: Impersonator of ex-first lady arrested

AFP, SEOUL

A woman pretending to be a former South Korean first lady was arrested yesterday on suspicion of swindling a politician out of nearly US$400,000, a report said.

Claiming to be former South Korean president Roh Moo-hyun’s widow, Kwon Yang-sook, the woman allegedly persuaded then-mayor of Gwangju Yoon Jang-hyun to transfer 450 million won (US$398,000) to her, saying she needed it for her daughter and promising to repay it quickly.

At the time, Yoon, a member of the Democratic Party, which Roh and South Korean President Moon Jae-in belong to, was seeking the party’s nomination for a second term as leader of the southern city.

Roh committed suicide by jumping off a cliff in 2009 after he was questioned over a corruption case involving Kwon.

Kwon’s alleged impersonator texted about 10 prominent figures in Gwangju in December, but Yoon was the only one to transfer funds, Yonhap news agency reported.

He did not secure the mayoral nomination and has left the political scene.