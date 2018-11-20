Agencies

TURKEY

Coast guard saves migrants

The coast guard yesterday said it rescued 40 migrants stuck on an island after they attempted the crossing to Greece. Two helicopters and one boat were dispatched following a rescue request call by a migrant. Aerial footage showed groups of people on an island off the coast of the western province of Balikesir. Videos showed coast guard officers aiding women and children to board its ship.

UNITED STATES

Rick Scott wins Senate seat

Outgoing Florida Governor Rick Scott has narrowly won a Senate seat in a bitterly contested race with Senator Bill Nelson, official results showed on Sunday. Nelson conceded the seat he has held for three terms since 2001 after a machine and hand recount showed that Scott had edged out the Democrat by just more than 10,000 votes, or 50.05 percent to 49.93 percent, official final results showed. “Well, things worked out a little differently than Grace and I had hoped,” Nelson said in a video message posted on social media. He also warned of a “gathering darkness” in US politics.

GUATEMALA

Residents flee volcano

Disaster coordination authorities have asked eight communities to evacuate and go to safe areas after an increased eruption of the Volcano of Fire. The communities have about 2,000 residents, but each community can decide whether to evacuate or not. Antigua al Rescate, an organization that helped communities after a devastating eruption in June, and a newspaper in the capital reported that at least three communities were doing so. The volcano is located in the south-central part of the country. National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction spokesman David de Leon said that monitoring of the volcano’s activity on Sunday showed that the intensity of the eruption was being maintained, so the evacuation was called for to protect people.

UNITED STATES

Bloomberg funds alma mater

Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg on Sunday said that he would donate US$1.8 billion to his alma mater, Johns Hopkins University, to boost financial aid for low and middle-income students. The university in Baltimore, Maryland, said that the contribution — the largest ever to any educational institution in the nation — would allow it to eliminate student loans in financial aid packages starting next fall. The university would instead offer scholarships that do not have to be repaid. University president Ronald Daniels said that Bloomberg’s contribution would also let the institution permanently commit to “need-blind admissions,” or the principle of admitting the highest-achieving students, regardless of their ability to pay for their education. “America is at its best when we reward people based on the quality of their work, not the size of their pocketbook,” Bloomberg said in a statement. “Denying students entry to a college based on their ability to pay undermines equal opportunity.”

UNITED STATES

Sect massacre remembered

Ceremonies at a California cemetery marked the mass murders and suicides 40 years ago of 900 Americans orchestrated by the reverend Jim Jones at a jungle settlement in Guyana. The remains of more than 400 Jonestown victims are buried at Evergreen Cemetery in Oakland. Jones’ adopted son, Jim Jones Jr, and other former Peoples Temple of the Disciples of Christ members on Sunday conducted a service at granite slabs bearing names of all 918 who died in Guyana on Nov. 18, 1978.