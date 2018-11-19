Agencies

AFGHANISTAN

Taliban meets with US envoy

The Taliban have held three days of talks with US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad in Qatar, where the group has a political office. A Taliban official and a person close to the group confirmed the talks, which are aimed at renewing the peace process. They spoke on condition of anonymity. Yesterday, they said that Khairullah Khairkhwa, the former Taliban governor of Herat, and Mohammed Fazl, a former Taliban deputy defense minister, attended the talks. Both were former inmates at the US prison in Guantanamo Bay.

INDIA

Cyclone death toll hits 33

The death toll from Cyclone Gaja, which battered the east coast, has reached 33, a disaster official said yesterday. Gaja, which packed winds of up to 120kph, barreled into Tamil Nadu State after hitting the coast on Friday. “So far 20 men, 11 women and two children have died due to the cyclone,” a state disaster official said on condition of anonymity. “As of now 177,500 people are housed in over 351 camps. Thousands of trees have been uprooted and livestock has also been badly affected,” the official said. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami said most deaths were caused by flooding, house collapses and electrocution.

SOUTH AFRICA

President confirms payment

President Cyril Ramaphosa said his campaign to become leader of the African National Congress (ANC) last year received a payment from a firm with links to his son and that he previously and inadvertently gave incorrect information about it to parliament. The donation is being returned. Ramaphosa’s son, Andile, had a contract with African Global Operations, previously known as Bosasa, for the provision of consultancy services in a number of countries, the presidency said in a statement on Friday. The opposition Democratic Alliance had questioned a 500,000 rand (US$35,702) payment from Bosasa, which was made on behalf of Bosasa chief executive officer Gavin Watson into a trust account that was used to raise funds for the ANC leadership campaign.

AUSTRALIA

Stingray, sharks attack

A swimmer died after a rare suspected stingray attack, while two people were mauled in separate shark encounters over the weekend. A 42-year-old man was in waters off Tasmania’s Lauderdale Beach on Saturday when he “sustained a puncture wound to his lower abdomen ... possibly inflicted by a marine animal,” police said. He was brought onto the beach by friends, but had a heart attack and was unable to be resuscitated, police said. Meanwhile, a teenage boy was bitten on his arm and leg yesterday in the Northern Territory and a 24-year-old man was hurt after an encounter with a shark on the east coast.

PHILIPPINES

uterte skips APEC dinner

President Rodrigo Duterte passed on the APEC gala dinner in Papua New Guinea on Saturday. Duterte sent his secretary of trade and industry instead to pose with heads of state. His office had initially said that he would cut short his trip to Port Moresby even before the main meetings began, but yesterday he did show up at the convention center. “This after I loudly and naggingly insisted he stay just one day. ONE DAY, I stressed,” Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin tweeted yesterday. Asked about Saturday’s dinner, a official said that Duterte “feels constrained by formalities and finds them unproductive and a slight waste of time.”