Rebels say al-Assad’s coalition stepping up shelling of last opposition stronghold

Reuters, AMMAN

Syrian rebels on Saturday said the Syrian army and its allies were intensifying attacks on a demilitarized zone in the northwest in an attempt to undermine a Russian-Turkish deal that has averted a major offensive on their last stronghold.

The army has stepped up its onslaught with hundreds of mortar and rocket attacks on a string of rebel-held villages and towns in northern Hama, southern Idlib and Latakia, which fall within a demilitarized zone agreed on between Russia and Turkey in September last year, they said.

“The regime has targeted all the fronts in the demilitarized zone. We have responded by striking at their military posts that have struck populated villages and towns,” said Captain Naji Abu Huthaifa, a spokesman for the National Front for Liberation, an alliance of Turkish-backed rebels.

Russia and Turkey last year reached a deal in Sochi, Russia, to enforce a demilitarized zone in the Idlib Governorate and adjacent areas that are the last stronghold of rebels who rose against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 2011.

Idlib is also home to about 3 million people, more than half of whom have already been displaced at least once during the war.

The Syrian army and allied militias had wanted to press on to regain the last of the rebel-held areas after recapturing southern Syria and ending insurgent control around the capital.

Syrian state media, quoting army sources, blamed rebels for the attacks and accused them of trying to wreck the Russian-Turkish initiative.

Meanwhile, at least 40 people, mostly women and children, were killed on Saturday in the latest wave of US-led coalition airstrikes against the last remaining Islamic State-held pocket near the Syrian border with Iraq, the militants and some local residents said.

Asked about reports of air strikes in the Buqan area near Hajin on the eastern banks of the Euphrates River, the coalition’s spokesman confirmed that there were strikes, but denied there were civilian casualties.

“The coalition takes great measures to identify and strike appropriate ISIS [Islamic State group, IS] targets in order to avoid non-combatant casualties,” coalition spokesman Colonel Sean Ryan said.

The IS’ Amaq news agency quoted a medical source as saying 40 people had been killed, a claim that was also made by Syrian state media.

Relatives of families from the area and Syrian state media said dozens of people have been killed in the past two weeks from US coalition airstrikes in Hajin and areas around it.

