UN ready to hold Yemen peace talks

AFP, UNITED NATIONS

The UN intends to convene peace talks on Yemen soon after receiving firm assurances from the parties that they would attend negotiations in Sweden, UN Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths said on Friday.

The Saudi-backed government and the Houthi rebels have shown a “renewed commitment” to work on a political solution to end a war that has driven millions to the brink of famine, Griffiths told the UN Security Council.

“With this in mind, I intend to reconvene the parties shortly and to do so in Sweden,” he said. “I believe we are close to resolving issues to make this happen.”

“I have received firm assurances from the leadership of the Yemeni parties ... that they are committed to attending these consultations. I believe they are genuine,” he said.

Griffiths plans to travel to the rebel-held capital of Sana’a next week to finalize arrangements and offered to travel with the Houthi delegation to Sweden “if that’s what is needed.”

The UN had announced talks in Geneva, Switzerland, in September that never materialized after the Houthis put forward last-minute demands.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen has agreed to “logistical arrangements” to pave the way for talks, including medical evacuations out of Sana’a, he said.

Griffiths said that he was close to reaching a deal on an exchange of prisoners and detainees, in a further confidence-building measure ahead of planned talks.

“This is a crucial moment for Yemen,” he said, adding that a flareup of fighting on the ground could derail the peace effort.

No date for the talks was announced.

Britain is to present a draft resolution to the council tomorrow to address the crisis in Yemen, British Ambassador to the UN Karen Pierce said.

The measure is aimed at shoring up the UN push for peace talks and to ensure access for humanitarian aid to millions in Yemen facing famine.

No timing was announced for a vote on the measure, but diplomats said it could be quickly adopted.

The US and other Western powers have called for a ceasefire and talks on ending the war, which has brought about a major humanitarian crisis.

Back from a visit to Yemen, UN World Food Programme Executive Director David Beasley said that the nation faces a full-blown famine in about six months because of the economic collapse from the war.

“What I have seen in Yemen this week is the stuff of nightmares, of horror, of deprivation, of misery,” Beasley told the council. “Children are already dying.”

Eight million people are affected by severe food shortages, according to UN officials, who say that up to 14 million — or half of Yemen’s population — are at risk of famine.

“This war must end soon and it won’t end on the battlefield,” US Deputy Ambassador to the UN Jonathan Cohen told the council, renewing a US call for a cessation of hostilities and talks.

The Saudi-led coalition has been waging a war in Yemen since March 2015 to push back the Iran-backed Houthis and restore to power Yemeni President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, whose government is recognized by the UN.

As pressure mounted on the warring sides, Yemeni pro-government forces have suspended an offensive on the rebel-held port of Hodeida, a major entry point for humanitarian aid and vital goods to Yemen.

The UN envoy said he will travel to Hodeida next week to discuss plans for the UN to take over control of the Red Sea port and oversee the arrival of aid deliveries and supplies.