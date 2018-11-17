Some in Tijuana lose patience as migrants arrive

Reuters, TIJUANA, Mexico

Demonized by US President Donald Trump and exhausted after a harrowing journey, migrants from Central America in a caravan now face a new threat: open hostility from some Mexicans.

A small group of residents in an upscale Tijuana neighborhood near the Mexican border late on Wednesday confronted caravan migrants, throwing stones and telling them to go back to their home countries.

“Get out of here,” about 20 people shouted at a camp of Hondurans near the border. “We want you to return to your country. You are not welcome.”

Migrants shouted back and dozens of police officers had to intervene to keep peace in a city known for welcoming both American tourists and thousands of immigrants every year.

A caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants who are fleeing violence and poverty at home set off for the US in mid-October, with the bulk of them still to arrive at the border. Other large bands of mostly Salvadoreans have followed.

Trump has declared the caravans an “invasion,” and has sent about 5,800 troops to “harden” the border, including with barbed wire.

With some exceptions, Mexico has welcomed the Central Americans, offering food and lodging in towns during their journey.

Recent polls showed that a sizeable minority of Mexicans oppose aiding the migrants as they head northward to the US.

A survey from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28 of 1,000 Mexicans by polling firm Consulta Mitofsky showed that 51.4 percent were in favor of helping or protecting the migrants, while 33.8 percent took the opposite view, believing that they should return home.

The remaining respondents expressed no opinion.

Mexican Secretary of the Interior Alfonso Navarrete said that job fairs would be held around the country from Thursday to lay out opportunities for Central Americans, reiterating earlier government offers of work.

However, this time, he emphasized that there was also work for Mexicans seeking jobs.

At a news conference that included Juan Pablo Castanon, head of the CCE business lobby, Navarrete said that the private sector had told the government there were enough jobs available for all the Central Americans who entered Mexico last month.

Since Oct. 19, a total of 3,800 migrants had sought asylum in Mexico, but some later dropped their applications and returned home, Navarrete said.

As of now, 2,600 asylum requests were being processed, the minister added.

Mexico’s low-paying factories at times struggle to find workers and the border area is suffering chronic labor shortages.

Tensions began brewing in Tijuana a few days ago when residents complained about a group of 80 or so LGBT migrants who broke away from the caravan and arrived in an upscale part of the Playas de Tijuana neighborhood, near where the stones were thrown.

A popular party town for US tourists, Tijuana has a history of absorbing visitors, including Chinese immigrants in the 19th century. It has a large US population and about 3,000 Haitians settled in the city, just south of San Diego, in 2016 after failing to cross the US border.

However, the arrival of hundreds of members of the caravans has stretched migrant shelters that were already overflowing with people to the limit. While Tijuana’s traditional generosity was also on display, with the government setting up a new shelter, and citizens offering food and clothing, a harder attitude also emerged.