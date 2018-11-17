Saudis issue charges, exonerate prince

AFP, RIYADH

The Saudi government on Thursday exonerated Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman of involvement in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi as death penalty charges were announced against five men and the US placed sanctions on 17 suspected of involvement.

Riyadh prosecutors announced indictments against 11 people and said that a total of 21 people were in custody in connection with the killing, which outraged Saudi allies and placed massive pressure on Prince Mohammad to come clean about the murder.

The Saudi prosecutor said that execution would be recommended for five principals who “are charged with ordering and committing the crime.”

However, prosecution spokesman Shaalan al-Shaalan rejected allegations that Prince Mohammad, whose father is King Salman, directed the murder.

The prince had “no knowledge” of Khashoggi’s killing, Shaalan said.

Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir told journalists in Riyadh that the prince was not involved.

“Absolutely. The crown prince has nothing to do with this issue,” Jubeir said.

Khashoggi, who lived in the US and wrote for the Washington Post and other international media, was killed and dismembered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

The murder was carried out by a team of Saudis who travelled to Istanbul for that purpose, according to Turkish and US assessments, and was allegedly directed and led by close aides of the prince.

The Saudi prosecutor, in the country’s newest account of what happened, said that agents were dispatched to Istanbul to bring Khashoggi home “by means of persuasion,” but ended up killing him with “a large amount of a drug resulting in an overdose.”

The Saudi prosecutor did not name any of those indicted in the murder, but the US sanctions announced on Thursday included two top aides of Prince Mohammad, Saud al-Qahtani and Maher Mutreb, and Mohammad Alotaibi, who was the consul general at the Istanbul consulate when Khashoggi was murdered.

The US Department of the Treasury said that al-Qahtani, Prince Mohammad’s long-time right-hand man, “was part of the planning and execution of the operation” to kill Khashoggi.

The US statement made no mention of Prince Mohammad.

Khashoggi’s killing has plunged the world’s top oil exporter into its worst diplomatic crisis since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the US, in which most of the hijackers were identified as Saudi nationals.

The criticism has shaken the 33-year-old Prince Mohammad, who has moved with brash confidence since becoming heir to the throne in June last year, in a shakeup undertaken by King Salman to secure power for his wing of the sprawling Saudi royal family.

The country’s allies and critics alike are pushing for an independent investigation into Khashoggi’s murder, with Turkey at their helm pointing a finger directly at Prince Mohammad, widely known as “MBS.”

However, Jubeir dismissed the calls for an international probe.

“This is now a legal case and is thus in the hands of Saudi Arabia’s judiciary,” he said.

On Thursday, the Saudi prosecutor’s office said that the kingdom had requested that Turkey sign a “special cooperation mechanism” on a probe.

However, Turkey said that the Saudi response fell short and i the murder was “premeditated.”

“We find all those steps positive, but insufficient,” Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu said.