Mrs Trump calls for NSC aide’s firing

AP, WASHINGTON

In an extraordinary move, US first lady Melania Trump on Tuesday called publicly for US Deputy National Security Adviser Mira Ricardel to be dismissed.

After reports on Tuesday circulated that US President Donald Trump had decided to remove Ricardel from her post at the National Security Council, Stephanie Grisham, the first lady’s spokeswoman, released a statement that said: “It is the position of the Office of the First Lady that she no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House.”

Shortly before the statement was issued, Ricardel was among a group of administration officials and other individuals who stood behind the president at a White House ceremony celebrating Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the first lady’s staff and Ricardel had clashed during Melania Trump’s visit to Africa last month, over such things as seating on the airplane and requests to use the council’s resources.

A White House official told reporters that Ricardel wanted to travel to Africa with the first lady, but was denied seating on the airplane, because there was no room for her and several others who initially expected to make the trip.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Ricardel then threatened not to send any National Security Council staff.

Ricardel is also known to have clashed with US Secretary of Defense James Mattis over Pentagon political appointee choices since early in his tenure.

Pentagon officials have said privately they believe that Ricardel had a hand in spreading rumors this year about Mattis falling from favor with the White House and perhaps departing.

Asked by a reporter today about Melania Trump’s office saying Ricardel no longer deserves to work in the White House, Mattis said: “I don’t comment on other people’s staffing issues.”

A spokesman for the security council had no comment.

Melania Trump has been very protective of her husband and is considered to be an influential adviser, as many first ladies have been with their spouses.

She is one of the most private first ladies in recent memory, which made the public announcement about her displeasure with a top West Wing official more surprising.

In an interview with ABC News during the five-day trip to Ghana, Mali, Kenya and Egypt last month, she said there are people in the White House whom she and the president cannot trust.

She declined to name anyone, but said she had let the president know who they are.

“Well, some people, they don’t work there anymore,” she said.

Asked if some untrustworthy people still worked in the White House, Melania Trump said: “Yes.”

Anita McBride, who was chief of staff to former first lady Laura Bush, said there is a lesson in the first lady’s public pronouncement.

“The president supports Mrs Trump’s activities and her work, which should be the signal to the rest of the staff to support her, too,” McBride, who has worked for three Republican presidents, said via e-mail.