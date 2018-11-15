I’m ashamed, former SS guard says

AFP, MUENSTER, Germany

A former Nazi concentration camp guard on Tuesday said at his trial that he was ashamed at having been part of the SS and that he was unaware of the systematic killings there.

Johann Rehbogen is accused of complicity in mass murder at the Stutthof camp near what was then Danzig, now Gdansk, Poland.

Dressed in a dark gray suit, the white-haired 94-year-old was wheeled into the German court, holding a walking stick in his right hand.

In rare testimony in one of the last cases of its kind, Rehbogen said in a statement read out by his lawyer that he was forced into service and denied having ever been a Nazi.

“I’m of course ashamed to have been part of the SS, but I still don’t know today if I would have had the courage to do otherwise,” he said.

He said he was forced into joining the SS as he feared “reprisals against my family if I hadn’t gone.”

“When I saw the detainees I knew that the SS was wrong, but I didn’t have a choice to do otherwise,” said Rehbogen, who served as a guard from June 1942 to September 1944 at Stutthof.

He denied knowledge of the gruesome crimes at the camp.

“I knew nothing of the systematic killings, I knew nothing of the gas chambers, as well as the crematoria,” he said.

Rehbogen said he “would have liked to leave” the camp, but added that “I did not trust myself to speak with anyone and had no one I could trust.”

“I will only say that I am not a Nazi, I never have been one, and never will be,” he added.

However, lead prosecutor Andreas Brendel said that there were “ways out” of serving at the camp for guards such as Rehbogen.

“We believe that the guards knew a lot more than what has been recounted today,” Brendel said.

Plaintiffs voiced dismay at Rehbogen’s statement.

“I am disappointed, but not surprised to hear the defendant is denying that he took part in the killings at Stutthof,” said Benjamin Cohen, who represented his grandmother, Judy Meisel, at the hearing. “My grandmother’s account of her time in the camp and the murder of her mother tells a very clear story about the role of these guards.”

“His statement was absurd. I don’t believe him,” said Manuel Mayer, a lawyer of a former detainee.

Rehbogen is due to reply to plaintiffs’ questions when the trial resumes today.

Rehbogen was aged 18 to 20 at the time and is therefore being tried under juvenile law.

He is charged with being an accessory to the murders of several hundred camp prisoners.

These included more than 100 Polish prisoners gassed in June 1944 and “probably several hundred” Jews killed from August to December 1944 as part of the Nazis’ so-called “Final Solution.”

If found guilty, he faces a jail sentence of up to 15 years. Given his age and the possibility of an appeal he is considered unlikely to serve any time behind bars.

Rehbogen, from North Rhine-Westphalia state, is a retired landscape architect and divorced father of three, German media reported.

At the trial opening last week, he shed tears when he heard written testimony from Holocaust survivors.

“A punishment would be symbolic for such an old man, but that’s important in times like now when nationalism and anti-Semitism are returning,” said Christoph Ruecken, a lawyer representing an 85-year-old Holocaust survivor who now lives in the US. “It’s important to show that the rule of law says you will face the court if you do these things.”