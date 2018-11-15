South Korea’s thick glass ceiling for women under fire

AFP, SEOUL

In her year-long quest for a job, South Korean college graduate Casey Lee has faced a barrage of personal and contradictory questions.

“One company asked if I had a boyfriend and when I’d get married,” she told reporters. “Another asked why I didn’t have a boyfriend and wondered if someone like me who had no plan to get married soon was trustworthy enough or had a personality issue.”

Women often struggle to find a foothold in South Korea’s male-dominated corporate culture and a series of firms have been caught allegedly using sexist recruitment targets to keep it that way.

Lee’s first interviewer complained that women tended to quit their positions once they had a child, while the other launched a tirade against “irresponsible young women” like her — she is 25 and single — for abandoning their responsibility to have children “for the country’s future.”

“I wanted to scream out loud: ‘I’m only here to get a job,’” she said, adding that male applicants in the same group-interview sessions were rarely asked similar questions.

Lee is still looking for work, despite a degree from Seokyeong University in Seoul.

She is not an isolated case and evidence points to some firms in the world’s 11th-largest economy systematically discriminating against women.

Three of South Korea’s top four banks have been embroiled in accusations that they set ratios for male and female recruitment, lowering women’s test and interview scores and raising men’s to hit the target.

A total of 18 executives have been charged or convicted, including the chairman of Shinhan Financial Group, the country’s second-biggest lender.

The South Korean Supreme Court last week upheld a four-year jail sentence given to the former chief executive officer of state-run Korea Gas Safety Corp (KGS) for offenses including bribery and violating equal opportunities laws.

Despite its economic and technological advances, South Korea remains a patriarchal society and has one of the world’s thickest glass ceilings for women.

Only 2.7 percent of the 15,000 top executives at the country’s 500 biggest firms are female, a government survey showed last year.

At 36.7 percent, the country also has the widest gender pay gap among the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development club of advanced economies.

Jobs at state-run firms, such as KGS, are in high demand, as they offer lifetime employment, but on former chief executive officer Park Ki-dong’s instructions seven qualified women applicants were eliminated — including the top scorer among the 31 finalists — and replaced by poorer-performing men.

Park “excluded women without legitimate reason by ordering his subordinates to manipulate test scores ... seriously undermining social trust,” the court said in its ruling.

Park claimed that women would disrupt the firm’s operations by taking maternity leave.

In conservative South Korea, many married women — whether working or not — are expected to take sole responsibility for household chores and childcare, with the double burden seen as a major cause of the country’s paltry birthrate, the lowest in the world.

With daycare centers lacking and the country’s working hours notoriously long, many women quit their jobs after becoming mothers.

Recruitment is highly competitive at the best of times and doubly so in potentially lucrative banking.