BRAZIL

Court orders magnate freed

A court on Monday ordered the release of a meatpacking magnate arrested days ago as part of the wide-ranging “Operation Car Wash” investigation into corruption. Nefi Cordeiro, a judge at the Superior Court of Justice, ruled that it was excessive to hold Joesley Batista in prison pending further investigation. Batista and his brother Wesley own the world’s biggest meatpacking company, JBS. The judge also ordered the release of 16 other people arrested on Friday along with Batista, including two former agriculture ministers. Two others also arrested then were released on Sunday. Investigators have said JBS bribed agriculture ministry officials through political intermediaries to obtain benefits from industry regulations and the attribution of commercial licenses. These bribes gave JBS advantages over its competition and the possibility to build a market monopoly, police said.

CHILE

Chileans to leave Venezuela

Minister of Foreign Affairs Roberto Ampuero on Monday confirmed that an air force plane would late this month transport the first group of Chileans who have sought government help to return home from Venezuela. More than 200 Chileans have indicated that they wish to return from Venezuela, where annual inflation is running at about 149,000 percent amid widespread food and medicine shortages. During Chile’s right-wing military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet in the 1970s and 1980s, Venezuela gave sanctuary to thousands of exiled Chileans. “Given the grave difficulties that they are up against to live there, they want to return to our country and we will help them come back to Chile,” the minister wrote in a press release. The government last week initiated a program aimed at helping Haitian migrants return home, with 176 people flown to Port-Au-Prince aboard the same aircraft that is to be dispatched to Venezuela. President Sebastian Pinera’s administration is considering whether to broaden the measure assisting the Haitian returnees to other nationalities wishing to return to their home countries. Chile, a nation with a population of about 18 million, has about 1 million immigrants.

UNITED STATES

Corsi to face charges

An associate of President Donald Trump’s longtime confidant Roger Stone on Monday said that he expects to face charges in the special counsel’s Russia investigation. Conservative conspiracy theorist Jerome Corsi said on his YouTube show that negotiations fell apart with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team and he expects in the coming days to be charged with making false statements. “I’m going to be indicted,” Corsi said on his show. “That’s what we were told. Everyone should know that, and I’m anticipating it.” The Associated Press could not immediately confirm Corsi’s claims that charges against him are forthcoming. Corsi’s attorney, David Gray, declined to comment. A spokesman for the special counsel’s office also declined to comment. Corsi is one of several Stone associates who have been questioned by investigators as Mueller probes Stone’s connections with WikiLeaks. Intelligence agencies have concluded that Russian agents were the source of hacked material released by WikiLeaks during the 2016 campaign. Corsi, the former Washington bureau chief of the conspiracy theory outlet InfoWars, said he had no recollection of ever meeting WikiLeaks frontman Julian Assange. Corsi said that he has been cooperating with the Mueller investigation since receiving a subpoena in late August.