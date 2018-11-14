Pence, Abe agree on sanctions, Indo-Pacific projects

AP, TOKYO

US Vice President Mike Pence and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yesterday reaffirmed the need to keep sanctions on North Korea to achieve its denuclearization as they showcased their bilateral alliance.

Pence and Abe also agreed to deepen cooperation in promoting energy, infrastructure and providing loans to nations in the region.

The US-Japan alliance is a “cornerstone” of the region’s peace and prosperity, Pence said, adding that Japan is not only an ally but a friend, but that Japan needs to do more to reduce the bilateral trade imbalance.

“Japan is an indispensable trade partner for the United States,” he said, but added: “The United States has had a trade imbalance with Japan for too long.”

Pence also said that he expected Japan’s increased “investment” in stepping up the country’s defense.

Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters later that Japan has limited defense purchases to necessities and no details were discussed.

Pence and Abe gave reassurances of their cooperation on North Korea’s denuclearization.

Pence also said the US would continue to put diplomatic and economic pressure on North Korea and urged all Indo-Pacific nations to maintain pressure and sanctions until the complete denuclearization of North Korea is achieved.

Japan and the US are to continue to work together to get North Korea, which has hard-working people and rich resources, to realize it has a bright future if it keeps its promise, Abe said.