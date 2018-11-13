Agencies

FRANCE

Pneumonia risk outlined

Pneumonia will kill nearly 11 million children under the age of five by 2030, experts said in Paris yesterday. While in the developed world the severe lung infection mainly affects elderly people, in developing nations it is children who bear the brunt, with hundreds of thousands dying each year from the easily preventable disease. More than 880,000 children — mainly aged less than two — died from pneumonia in 2016 alone. An analysis conducted by Johns Hopkins University and aid group Save the Children using forecasts based on current trends showed that more than 10,800,000 under-fives would succumb to the disease by the end of the next decade, with the bulk of them Nigeria, India and Pakistan. The study, published on World Pneumonia Day, found that scaling up existing vaccination coverage, coupled with cheap antibiotics and ensuring good nutrition for children, could save 4.1 million lives. “It beggars belief that close to a million children are dying every year from a disease that we have the knowledge and resources to defeat,” Save the Children chief executive officer Kevin Watkins said.

EGYPT

Court adds to terror list

A Cairo criminal court has added al-Gamaa al-Islamiya and 164 of its leaders and members to a list of terrorist entities, the Official Gazette said on Sunday. The group waged a bloody campaign against security forces in the 1990s and later entered mainstream politics. In an Oct. 28 ruling, the court said that following the 2011 uprising that toppled former president Hosni Mubarak, “many leaders and members of al-Gamaa al-Islamiya renounced their previous initiatives to stop violence,” the Official Gazette reported. Travel bans and asset freezes are automatically imposed on those added to the list.

PAKISTAN

Fake Bibi reports criticized

The government yesterday criticized posts on social media that purported to show Asia Bibi — a Christian woman acquitted of blasphemy charges after eight years on death row — leaving the country. Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry called the postings “fake,” one of which claims to show Bibi meeting Pope Francis. The photograph is actually of Bibi’s daughter from two years ago. Chaudhry said the images misidentifying Bibi prompted death threats to a lawmaker, who was shown in one photo. Opponents Bibi’s acquittal have blocked her freedom and demanded she be publicly executed. The government said Bibi was at a secret location for her own protection until the review process is finished.

FIJI

Rabuka case dismissed

An appellate court yesterday threw out a corruption case against the main opposition leader, Sitiveni Rabuka, clearing the way for him to contest tomorrow’s election. Rabuka, head of the Social Democratic Liberal Party, had been campaigning with the threat of disqualification hanging over him if he was convicted of making false financial declarations. However, the High Court in Suva backed a magistrates’ court decision to acquit the former prime minister, dismissing an appeal from the Independent Commission Against Corruption. Chief judge Anthony Gates said “essential elements [of the case] were not proved, the appeal fails and must be dismissed.” He also awarded Rabuka costs of FJ$4,000 (US$1,900). Rabuka said he felt “great and getting better.”