Agencies

BRAZIL

Mudslide kills 10 people

Ten people were killed and 11 injured in a mudslide near Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, authorities said. The mudslide in the city of Niteroi was caused by heavy downpours, Rio’s civil defense department head Roberto Robadey told the Globo TV network. People were killed and injured when a large boulder rolled on top of six houses in the Boa Esperanca neighborhood, he said. “It rained a lot over the past two days and a state of alert was declared for Niteroi,” he said. “People were advised of the situation and were recommended to move to safer locations.” However, several families “refused to leave,” Boa Esperanca Residents’ Association president Claudio dos Santos told Globo TV.

SOMALIA

Blast toll reaches 53

Hospital and police sources have said the death toll from Friday’s bombings outside a hotel in Mogadishu has risen to 53, with more than 100 injured. Police Captain Mohamed Hussein said many of the injured suffered horrific wounds, raising fears that death toll could rise further. The figure given by Hussein was consistent with submissions from hospitals. Ahmed Yusuf, a nurse at Madina hospital, said that the city’s hospitals were coping to treat the influx of wounded victims who continued to come in Saturday.

AUSTRALIA

Surfer survives shark attack

A surfer was yesterday bitten on the leg by a shark off a beach on the west coast, authorities said, the latest in a spate of attacks that saw another man killed. The surfer, aged in his 20s, was on his board at Pyramids Beach south of Perth in Western Australia when the attack happened, a fisheries official told reporters. A witness told news site WA Today that the man was with another surfer in the water when a large school of salmon swam past them and the shark alarm went off. “He had been attacked on the lower part of the leg, with a couple of meaty bites,” said Damian Baker, who was watching from the shore.

EGYPT

Cat sarcophagi found

Seven sarcophagi, some dating back more than 6,000 years, have been discovered at a site on the edge of the pyramid complex in Saqqara, south of the capital, Cairo, archeology officials announced on Saturday. Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Enany said the discovery was made by an Egyptian archeological mission during excavation work that started in April. Three of the tombs had been used for cats, he said, while one of four other sarcophagi discovered at the site belonged to Khufu-Imhat, overseer of the buildings in the royal palace. The mission had also unearthed the first mummies of scarabs to be found in the area, Supreme Council of Antiquities head Mostafa Waziri said.

GREECE

Human traffickers caught

Police said they have arrested two Pakistani migrant traffickers operating from Turkey. Police nabbed the suspects, 23 and 26, on Friday as they carried nine migrants from Pakistan and one from Bangladesh across a river separating Greece and Turkey, police said. The two suspects had just landed their small boat on the Greek side, police added. Across the river, about 80 migrants were waiting to be transported by the same boat, they added. Police on Saturday said the traffickers were operating out of Turkey and were previously unknown to them.