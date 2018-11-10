HIV-infected Thai man accused of raping teenagers

AP, BANGKOK

Thai police say they have arrested an HIV-infected soldier who allegedly blackmailed and raped more than 70 teenage boys.

Police said they received a complaint that the suspect was using fake social media profiles on Facebook and the gay dating app Blued to win the trust of his victims, so they would send him nude photographs before agreeing to meet him.

When they found out he was not who he pretended to be online, he would then threaten to make their nude photographs public if they balked at having sex with him.

Police discovered medicine for treating HIV when they arrested the 43-year-old suspect, Sergeant Major Jakkrit Khomsing, at his home on Wednesday in the northeastern province of Khon Kaen, they said in a statement.

They said tests confirmed he was infected with HIV.

So far they have determined that Jakkrit had more than 70 victims between the ages of 13 and 18, police said.

“Even though the suspect is a soldier, this behavior — and I’ve consulted with military commanders — is a personal issue, not an organizational one,” police Major General Surachate Hakparn said.

Police said they are widening their investigation and attempting to contact other victims who have not yet filed charges.

Police have so far charged Jakkrit with six separate offenses: sex with a minor under 15 with or without their consent, punishable by between four and 20 years in prison; indecent assault of a minor under 15 using threats, punishable by up to 10 years in prison; separating a minor under 15 from their parents without reason, punishable by three to 15 years in prison; blackmail, punishable by up to three years in prison; and coercing minors to conduct inappropriate acts, punishable by up to three months in prison.