Agencies

FRANCE

Macron plotters arrested

Security agents on Tuesday arrested six people on suspicion of plotting to attack President Emmanuel Macron, a judicial official said. Prosecutors have opened a preliminary investigation of alleged criminal terrorist association, they said. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said intelligence agents detained the six suspects in three scattered regions: one in the Alps, another in Brittany and four near the Belgian border in Moselle. Authorities said the six were between the ages of 22 and 62 and included one woman. Minister of the Interior Christophe Castaner told reporters they are believed to be far-right activists. Authorities feared “concrete threats” from the group, Castaner said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Faulty lights delay flights

Heathrow Airport early yesterday warned of delays, as it investigated a problem with runway lighting that has already disrupted services by British Airways. While a contingency plan has been activated and both runways are now operational, passengers should check the status of their flights before heading to the airport, Heathrow said in a statement. The airport said engineers were tackling a technical issue with the lighting system. “We apologize for any impact this might have on our passengers,” Heathrow said in its statement. On its Web site, British Airways said it planned to operate a full schedule yesterday, although there were to be some delays.

UNITED STATES

Spacecraft approaches sun

A NASA spacecraft has made its first close approach to the sun, just two-and-a-half months after liftoff. The Parker Solar Probe on Monday night flew within 24 million kilometers of the sun’s surface. Its speed topped 342,000kph relative to the sun, as it penetrated the corona. No spacecraft has ever gotten so close to our star. NASA said it would not re-establish contact until Parker is far enough from the sun to avoid radio interference. The observations could unlock some of the sun’s mysteries. Assuming it survives the harsh solar environment, the spacecraft would make 23 even closer approaches over the next seven years. The next is in April.

UNITED STATES

Charges pending in choking

A jury in Texas yesterday began deliberations on sentencing for a man convicted in the strangulation death of a man who he and his wife, a sheriff’s deputy, confronted outside a Houston-area restaurant. Terry Thompson faces up to life in prison after being convicted on Monday for killing 24-year-old John Hernandez in May last year. Prosecutors said he kept Hernandez in a choke hold, even after he stopped resisting. Thompson’s attorneys argued that he acted in self-defense after being punched in the face. His first trial in June ended in a mistrial.

ECUADOR

IV for ex-VP hunger striker

Medical workers were evaluating former vice president Jorge Glas following a health scare after more than two weeks on a hunger strike, authorities said late on Tuesday. The government announced that Glas is stable, but would be transported to a medical facility where he can receive intravenous (IV) fluids and electrolytes. Glas last year was sentenced to six years in prison after his conviction on charges he orchestrated a plot to receive millions in bribes from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.

NORTH KOREA

Meeting with US delayed

Meetings between officials and US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo planned for later this week have been postponed, in a new sign of tension as the regime seeks sanctions relief before taking key disarmament steps. US Department of State spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement that meetings with Kim Yong-chol scheduled for tomorrow in New York City would take place at “a later date,” without citing a reason. Pompeo had predicted “real progress” as recently as Sunday. “I’m confident that we’ll advance the ball again this week when I’m in New York City,” he told CBS television’s Face the Nation.