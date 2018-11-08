FEATURE: Afghan travelers risk the danger of Taliban violence

AFP, KABUL

On a good day, it takes Mohammed less than three hours to drive from Ghazni to Kabul, but preparations for the hair-raising journey through Taliban-infested areas can take weeks.

Road trips are a dangerous, and often deadly, activity in Afghanistan. Travelers run the gauntlet of Taliban checkpoints, fighting, robberies, kidnappings and pressure-plate bombs targeting government officials and security forces. The stretch of Highway 1 between the Afghan capital and the southeastern city of Ghazni — which the Taliban stormed in August and still threaten — is one of the most treacherous.

Spontaneous trips are out of the question, said Mohammed, who is in his 20s and a regular visitor to Kabul.

Mohammed, not his real name, asked reporters to use a pseudonym to avoid being identified by the Taliban.

He begins preparing for the journey at least two weeks before his planned departure, starting with growing out his beard, which he normally keeps short, to create a scruffier appearance.

He then starts working his contacts, calling trusted relatives and neighbors who ply the busy route for information about Taliban activity along the main artery connecting Kabul to the insurgent strongholds in the south.

“You have to be careful who you call because you could be sold out to the Taliban” by someone working for the militant group, he said.

On the day of his departure, Mohammed swaps his clean, well-ironed clothes for a dirty pajama-like shalwar kameez to make himself look more like a villager and clears the call history on his mobile in case a telephone number raises suspicion.

“You can’t just jump into a car and come [to Kabul], not if you want to be on the safe side,” he said.

Mohammed’s most recent trip to Kabul was delayed for three days after he received warnings of Taliban disguised as Afghan soldiers patrolling checkpoints along the road. The first thing Taliban militants check is a person’s tazkira, or national identification document.

“If the tazkira is from Ghazni then you might be fine. If not, they might think that you are a member of the security forces from another province coming to Ghazni to fight,” Mohammed said.

After registering to vote in the Oct. 20 parliamentary election — which the Taliban had vowed to attack and which was finally canceled in Ghazni due to protests — Mohammed carries a second tazkira that does not have a sticker identifying him as a voter.

“There are many reasons to be worried and anxious,” he said.

“Even if they don’t kill you, they might keep you as a hostage and ask for a ransom. If they kept me for one night, my mother would not survive,” he added.

A one-way trip between Kabul and Ghazni costs Mohammed 250 afghanis (US$3.31) in a Toyota Corolla taxi, a ubiquitous model in Afghanistan that is often used as public transport. He tries to travel with drivers that he knows.

He avoids traveling on Mondays and Wednesdays. Those are the days that the Afghan army delivers supplies to its troops in the provinces and attacks along the highway are more likely, Mohammed said.

Thursday, the last day of the Afghan working week, is also a bad day to venture out of the city. Militants lie in wait for government employees as they leave Ghazni for the weekend.

Whenever possible, Mohammed said that he travels with women wearing burqas, but not because he prefers their company.