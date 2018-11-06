Khashoggi Killing: Saudi vows to prosecute Jamal Khashoggi’s killers

Reuters, GENEVA, Switzerland

Saudi Arabia yesterday told the UN that it would prosecute those responsible for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at its Istanbul, Turkey, consulate and defended its human rights record.

Bandar Al Aiban, head of the Saudi government delegation at the first UN review of the kingdom’s record in five years, heard calls from other envoys for a credible investigation into the killing and for the protection of critics of the government.

He told the hearing that Saudi Arabian King Salman had instructed the Saudi public prosecutor to “proceed with the investigation into this case according to the applicable laws and preparation to reaching all facts and bringing all the perpetrators to justice.”

In the remarks, which did not appear in an advance transcript of the speech, Aiban gave no details on the status or whereabouts of the 18 Saudi nationals detained in connection with the case.

Saudi officials initially insisted that Khashoggi had left the consulate, then said he died in an unplanned “rogue operation.”

The kingdom’s public prosecutor Saud al-Mojeb later said he was killed in a premeditated attack.

Envoys from Australia, Belgium, Canada and Italy joined others at the debate calling for a credible and thorough investigation into Khashoggi’s death.

“Reports that the killing was premeditated are deeply alarming,” Australian Ambassador to the UN Sally Mansfield told the UN Human Rights Council hearing.

French Ambassador to the UN Francois Rivasseau called on Saudi Arabia to “immediately halt imprisonment and arbitrary arrests” of journalists and activists, and to guarantee freedom of religion.

Austria, Belgium and Denmark raised concerns about arrests of activists, including women, for their rights campaigns.

Aiban, who is president of the Human Rights Commission of Saudi Arabia, said the kingdom was constantly striving to promote and protect human rights “driven by the honorable principles and provisions of Islamic Shariah and the traditional values of our society.”

“The kingdom has spared no effort in combating and criminalizing criminal conduct that could undermine, threaten or violate human rights, notably extremism, terrorism and corruption, and illustrating the contradiction between these acts and the principles of Islamic shariah,” he said.

Freedom of opinion and expression is guaranteed, but is limited by laws that protect the rights of others as well as the “prerequisites of national security and public order,” he added.

Women’s rights were the subject of most reforms and developments over the past five years, Aiban added.

Women are allowed to vote and stand as candidates in municipal councils, and driving licenses have been issued to women since June, he said.

Egyptian Ambassador to the UN Alaa Youssef praised Saudi Arabia’s efforts to confront terrorism and radicalism.

Meanwhile, a senior Turkish official yesterday said that members of a team from Saudi Arabia sent to help Turkish authorities investigate Khashoggi’s killing worked instead to remove evidence of the slaying.

The official confirmed a report in Turkey’s Sabah newspaper that an 11-member team of Saudi investigators that arrived in Turkey nine days after Khashoggi was killed to take part in a Turkish-Saudi probe included experts on chemistry and toxicology who were reportedly charged with obfuscating the evidence.