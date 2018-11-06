Relatives of Lion Air victims want new investigation

Reuters, JAKARTA

Relatives of the victims of an Indonesian jet that crashed into the sea off Jakarta last week, killing all 189 on board, yesterday demanded answers as to why the plane had been passed fit to fly and called for no let-up in the search for loved ones.

Indonesian authorities on Sunday extended by three days the search for victims and a second black box recorder from wreckage of a nearly new Boeing Co 737 MAX that slammed into the sea only minutes after it took off from Jakarta.

At a news conference charged with emotion, relatives addressed questions to Indonesian officials, including Indonesian Minister of Transport Budi Karya Sumadi and the head of the country’s transportation safety committee.

“We are the victims here. Imagine if you were in our position,” Najib Fuquoni said, demanding an independent investigation into the crash.

Muhammad Bambang Sukandar, the father of another victim, said Lion Air technicians needed to take “full responsibility” if it was proved they had not properly attended to technical issues following the jet’s previous flight from Bali to Jakarta.

“This is not an unimportant thing. These are people’s lives,” he said, as he sought to choke back tears. “Don’t let something like this keep happening in Indonesia.”

Indonesia is one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets, but its safety record has been patchy. Its transport safety panel investigated 137 serious aviation incidents from 2012 to last year.

At one stage during the news conference, relatives urged Lion Air founder Rusdi Kirana, who was in the audience, to stand up.

He stood up, but did not comment and clasped his hands together as if seeking forgiveness.

The privately owned budget carrier was founded in 1999. Its aircraft have been involved in at least 15 safety incidents and it has been placed under tougher international safety restrictions than other Indonesian airlines.

The first crash of a Boeing 737 MAX is also the focus of scrutiny by the global aviation industry.

“As an initial step we conducted ramp checks for 11 Boeing 737 Max 8,” Sumadi said, adding that authorities were also conducting a special audit to include operating procedures and crew qualifications.

As of yesterday, 138 body bags containing human remains had been recovered and handed to police for forensic identification, yet only 14 victims had been identified.