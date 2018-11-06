Thousands back former Sri Lankan leader

AP, COLOMBO

Thousands of Sri Lankans yesterday marched in support of a new government led by the country’s former strongman, highlighting the political polarization in the nation.

The rally near parliament comes amid a constitutional crisis sparked by Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena’s move to oust Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, replace him with ex-leader Mahinda Rajapaksa, and suspend parliament.

Wickremesinghe has refused to vacate his official residence claiming he is the lawful prime minister and that the president had no constitutional right to replace him.

Thousands of his supporters have been keeping vigil.

Supporters at the rally chanted “Whose power is this? Mahinda’s power!”

As patriotic songs blared over loudspeakers, thousand shuffled through heavy rain toward a makeshift stage. Police and Sri Lankan special forces with semi-automatic rifles stood guard.

Pradeep Kariyawasam, the head of Rajapaksa’s United People’s Freedom Alliance in Colombo, said that although Wickremesinghe continued to maintain that he was the country’s legitimate leader, “the people are with us.”

“Give people a chance to choose their government and not hide behind constitutional interpretations,” he said.

Critics say the suspension of parliament was meant to give Rajapaksa time to gather enough support to survive a no-confidence vote when lawmakers reconvene on Wednesday next week.

Wickremesinghe said in an interview with The Associated Press last week that there is credible evidence that the United People’s Freedom Alliance is attempting to buy support in parliament.

Palitha Range Bandara, a United National Party lawmaker, has said that he was offered millions of dollars and a minister portfolio if he crossed over.

Lawmakers from the Alliance have denied the allegations.

Among yesterday’s crowd was Basil Ros, 58, a fisherman from the village of Negombo.

Ros said a local Alliance lawmaker had bused him and his wife in with many others, pledging to give them 1,000 rupees (about US$5.80), food and alcohol.

He said he had not received any money yet, adding: “You can’t trust politicians. They might pay; they might not.”

Sri Lankan Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya said he would not back Rajapaksa as prime minister until he proves he commands a majority in parliament.

“The majority of members are of the view that the changes ... are unconstitutional and against traditions,” he said in a statement.

He said it was difficult for him to remain silent when the norms of democracy and the rights of a majority of members of parliament had been violated.

Additional reporting by Reuters