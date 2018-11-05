Staff writer, with AFP

ITALY

Sicily floods kill 10

Ten people, including a family of nine, have died in floods around Palermo on Sicily, rescue services said yesterday as fierce storms continue to exact a deadly toll nationwide. They said the bodies of the family, including children aged one, three and 15, were found in their house in Casteldaccia next to a small river which had burst its banks. Three other members of the family were able to escape, the Agi news agency said. A man was also found dead in his car, while two other people are missing.

POLAND

Runoff elections held

Voters went to the polls yesterday for runoff elections to choose the mayors of several key cities, including Krakow and Gdansk, and more than 640 other towns and smaller localities. The first round on Oct. 21 saw the ruling populist Law and Justice party strengthen its showing in regional assemblies, but lose mayoral races outright in Warsaw, Poznan and Lodz to a centrist pro-European Union coalition led by the Civic Platform party. The centrist opposition is favored to win in Krakow and Gdansk in yesterday’s voting.

IRAN

Council rejects crucial bill

The Guardian Council yesterday rejected a bill on joining the UN convention against terrorist financing seen as crucial to maintaining trade and banking ties with the world. The conservative-dominated council, which oversees legislation passed by the parliament, said aspects of the bill were against Islamic law and the constitution and sent it back to lawmakers for revision. The bill, narrowly passed by parliament last month, is one of four put forward by President Hassan Rouhani’s government to meet demands set by the international Financial Action Task Force, which monitors countries’ efforts to tackle money laundering and terrorist financing.

TURKEY

Orthodox accord signed

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and the Istanbul-based Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I on Saturday signed an accord in Istanbul that paves the way for the recognition of an independent Ukrainian Orthodox Church from the Moscow Patriarchate. The agreement setting out the steps needed to formalize the recognition of the independence of the Ukrainian Church, known as Tomos. “On behalf of the Ukrainian people, I am very grateful to his holiness and to all the bishops of the Ecumenical Patriarchy for the extremely important and wise decision to open the road to God for the Ukrainian nation and its church,” Poroshenko said. Poroshenko was also set to hold talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his trip.

SPAIN

Brazilian guilty in murders

A court on Saturday found a young Brazilian man guilty of the murder of two young cousins aged one and three and their parents whose bodies he dismembered. Patrick Nogueira, 21, fled to Brazil shortly after the killing at the family’s home in the village of Pioz in August 2016. He returned to Spain that October and turned himself in to police after the corpses of the family were found in plastic bags at their home. The defense argued that Nogueira suffered a “mental disorder” and hoped his confession would mitigate the sentence. On the opening day of his trial, Nogueira said he was not able to control his emotions. He is to be sentenced at a later date and is expected to receive a life sentence of at least 25 years.

INDONESIA

