Agencies

HONG KONG

Raymond Chow dies

Raymond Chow (鄒文懷), the film producer credited with bringing kung fu legend Bruce Lee (李小龍) to the silver screen and widely regarded as the “godfather” of Hong Kong cinema, has died aged 91, reports said yesterday. Chow cofounded the Golden Harvest studio in 1971 and was seen as largely responsible for bringing the city’s films to an international audience. He produced more than 170 films over his career, according to industry Web site IMDB, and nurtured the careers of several action stars, including Jackie Chan (成龍). Chow first worked with Lee on The Big Boss — released as Fists of Fury in the US — in 1971, making the actor a martial arts legend overnight. The film broke box office records both in Hong Kong and overseas. He went on to produce or coproduce two of Lee’s best-known films: Way of the Dragon in 1972, followed a year later by Enter the Dragon. A message on the Twitter account managed by Lee’s daughter spoke of Chow’s role in Lee’s rise to stardom. “Thank you Raymond for taking a chance on a young Bruce Lee and helping him to realise his dream. Rest in peace, Raymond,” it said.

PAKISTAN

Bibi case to be reviewed

Nationwide protests triggered by a Christian woman’s acquittal on blasphemy charges ended following an overnight deal that says Asia Bibi cannot leave the country until the Supreme Court’s ruling is reviewed. Authorities cleared the intersections of major cities after supporters of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Party dispersed upon announcement of the agreement. Minister of Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri announced that authorities would not allow Bibi to leave the country until the court makes a final review of its verdict. A petition had already been filed for the review. Bibi spent eight years on death row.

UNITED STATES

G5 Sahel funding boosted

Washington on Friday almost doubled its pledge for the financial support of a west African force that began deploying last year to fight a surge in militant attacks. Assistance to the force, known as G5 Sahel, is to total US$111 million, from an initial pledge of US$60 million made in October last year, said Samantha Reho, a spokeswoman for the Africa Command in Stuttgart, Germany. The additional amount will help “to meet the needs and strengthen the capabilities” of the unit, she said. The 5,000-strong regional force started last year to mobilize troops from member nations — Niger, Mali, Chad, Burkina Faso and Mauritania — to counter Muslim militants in the Sahel, a semiarid region stretching across Africa along the southern end of the Sahara.

UNITED STATES

Amazon building collapses

The fire department said one person died and another was unaccounted for after a weather-related building collapse at an Amazon distribution warehouse on Baltimore’s southeast side, the Baltimore Sun reported. Fire chief Roman Clark told the Sun that a wall collapsed late on Friday at the Amazon Fulfillment Center as a storm hit the area. Clark said that one person was found under debris and taken to a hospital, where the person was pronounced dead, the Sun reported. Images taken from outside the facility showed a badly damaged truck and a knocked-over light pole. The National Weather Service had earlier warned of thunderstorms in the area, with some producing gusty winds and heavy rain.