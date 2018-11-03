Agencies

JAPAN

Pilot 10 times over the limit

A Japan Airlines (JAL) pilot who was arrested in Britain shortly before a flight for being drunk was almost 10 times over the legal blood alcohol limit for a pilot, London police said. The copilot, identified as Katsutoshi Jitsukawa, 42, aroused the suspicion of a bus driver taking him to the plane at Heathrow Airport on Sunday. He was arrested by British police and required to undergo a blood test. He had reportedly consumed two bottles of wine and more than 1.8 liters of beer over six hours on the night before the flight.

AUSTRALIA

Man jailed for wife’s suicide

A man was yesterday sentenced to 10 years in prison for helping his wife commit suicide so he could access her life insurance, in what the judge called a precedent-setting case. Graham Morant, 69, was found guilty last month of counseling and aiding his wife Jennifer Morant to kill herself in 2014. She suffered from chronic back pain and depression and was found dead in her car by police. In handing down the sentence, the judge said Morant stood to gain A$1.4 million (US$1 million) from her death. The court heard Morant had planned to build a religious commune with the money.

AUSTRALIA

Ex-NBA star’s dog seized

Former NBA player Lamar Patterson had his French bulldog seized by notoriously strict customs officials who found the animal stashed inside the athlete’s hand luggage. Patterson, who recently signed for the Brisbane Bullets, had the pooch — called Kobe — in his carry-on when he arrived in Australia on Thursday. “I wasn’t trying to scam my way into Australia with the dog, I just didn’t know,” he said. “If this is the biggest news in Australia, it is an amazing place to live, so I’m looking forward to being here.” Patterson was fined A$420 and Kobe was sent back to the US.

UNITED KINGDOM

Party probed for hate crimes

Police have launched a criminal investigation into allegations of anti-Semitic hate crimes within the opposition Labour Party. The Metropolitan Police yesterday said that it is acting on a dossier of information given to Comissioner Cressida Dick. A police spokesman said it was handed to her following a radio interview on LBC radio. LBC had in its possession an internal Labour Party dossier that detailed 45 cases that involved social media postings by party members, including one posting that read: “We shall rid the Jews who are a cancer on us all.” Dick told BBC radio there is evidence a crime could have been committed based on the material given to her.