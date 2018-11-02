Agencies

PHILLIPINES

Yutu death toll hits 15

At least 15 people have been killed and dozens more are missing after Typhoon Yutu hit the nation on Tuesday, authorities said. The deaths were mostly due to landslides caused by heavy rains in the mountainous region of Cordillera in the north, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said. The worst hit area was Natonin in Mountain Province. The military are continuing to search for 20 people who are still missing.

PALAU

Sunscreen ban to save reefs

The island nation is to ban “reef-toxic” sunscreens from Jan. 1, 2020, in what it says is a world-first initiative to stop chemical pollution killing its famed corals. It is regarded as one of the world’s best diving destinations, but the government is concerned its popularity is coming at a cost. A spokesman for President Tommy Remengesau said there is scientific evidence that the chemicals found in most sunscreens are toxic to corals, even in minute doses. He said the nation’s dive sites typically host about four boats an hour packed with tourists. Under the ban, anyone importing or selling banned sunscreen will face a US$1,000 fine, while tourists who bring it into the country will have it confiscated. Hawaii announced a ban on reef toxic sunscreens in May this year, but it does not come into force until 2021.

AUSTRALIA

Nauru children to be moved

The country plans to relocate dozens of children forcibly settled on the Pacific island of Nauru by the end of the year, officials have said, softening its anti-asylum stance amid criticism at home and abroad. Canberra sends asylum seekers to remote Pacific camps on Nauru and Papua New Guinea’s Manus Island for processing. However, the government has been “quietly” transferring children off Nauru, amid mounting concerns for their welfare. “There are hardly any children in Nauru and [Papua] New Guinea, and we expect that by the end of this year there will be none,” High Commissioner to the UK George Brandis said yesterday.

PERU

Fujimori sent back to jail

Former first daughter Keiko Fujimori was on Wednesday ordered back to jail in a case that has captured attention in the South American nation reeling from a series of corruption scandals reaching into the highest echelons of power. Judge Richard Concepcion ruled the 43-year-old opposition leader should be detained as a preventative measure as prosecutors investigate allegations that she led a criminal network within her party that received about US$1 million in illegal payments from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.

UNITED STATES

Woman survives desert crash

A 53-year-old woman survived six days in the Arizona desert on grass and water after crashing her car, before being rescued by a rancher and highway workers who were chasing a cow, police and local media said on Wednesday. The woman, whose name was not disclosed, lost control of her car on Oct. 12 on a rain-slicked road near Wickenburg, Arizona, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. The car plunged about 15m down a ravine, “landing in a mesquite tree, where it remained suspended above the ground,” the department said. Seriously injured from the crash, she remained in the car for several days before climbing out and trying to walk to a nearby railway line for help, it said. She made it 457m before collapsing in a dry river bed where she was found.