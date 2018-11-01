US demands talks within 30 days to end Yemen war

Bloomberg

The US said talks to end the war in Yemen must start this month, ramping up pressure on Saudi Arabia to dial back its aggressive foreign policy following the murder of a vocal critic of the kingdom.

In separate remarks, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense James Mattis said the Saudi-led coalition and the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels must move toward a political resolution to the war that the created one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters.

Mattis said the warring parties must meet in Sweden in 30 days.

The murder of Jamal Khashoggi, an insider-turned critic, has focused international attention on the policies of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

In addition to the war in Yemen, the 33-year-old has led an unprecedented political and economic embargo against Qatar, and engaged in diplomatic confrontations with countries such as Germany and Canada.

“The time is now for the cessation of hostilities,” including missile and drone strikes by Houthi rebels against Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Pompeo said in a statement. “Subsequently, coalition air strikes must cease in all populated areas in Yemen.”

Saudi Arabia assembled a coalition of mainly Sunni-ruled countries in 2015 to restore the government of Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who was driven out much of the country by Shiite Houthi fighters.

While Hadi’s forces have since regained large parts of Yemen, the Houthis still control the capital, Sana’a, and have resisted attempts to force them to negotiate a solution that would lessen their influence.

Mattis, in a speech on Tuesday, said Saudi Arabia and the UAE were ready for talks.

“We’ve got to move toward a peace effort and we can’t say we’re going to do it some time in the future,” he said. “We need to be doing this in the next 30 days.”

The killing of Washington Post columnist Khashoggi at Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul this month and the kingdom’s shifting explanations of the incident have prompted the US to try and rein in the kingdom’s aggressive foreign policy.

Warring parties must “meet in Sweden this month and come to a solution, not talk about subordinate issues,” Mattis said at the US Institute of Peace event.

Discussions should focus on demilitarizing the Yemeni border and placing Iranian-provided Houthi missiles “under international watch and parked somewhere where they can be accounted for,” he said.

Sweden could host the talks, Swedish Minister of Foreign Affiars Margot Wallstrom said yesterday.

The UN has asked Sweden and it would be happy to, but nothing is definite, she said.

Additional reporting by AP