Syria reopens national museum closed by war

AP, DAMASCUS

Syrian officials, foreign archeologists and restoration specialists attended the reopening ceremony of Syria’s National Museum of Damascus on Sunday, more than six years after the prominent institution was shut down and emptied as a civil war encroached on the capital.

The reopening of the museum was hailed as a return to normal life by Syrian officials, eager to cash in on the Syrian armed forces’ military victories against armed groups, who had only recently shelled Damascus and threatened the seat of the government in the capital, coming only kilometers from the presidential palace.

Over successive military advances, and with the backing of allies Russia and Iran, Syrian troops moved in on rebel holdouts on the outskirts of Damascus, expelling the armed groups to the north and restoring calm.

“The opening of the museum is a genuine message that Syria is still here and her heritage would not be affected by terrorism,” Syrian Minister of Culture Mohamed al-Ahmad told reporters and visitors. “Today, Damascus has recovered.”

Among the antiquities on display are murals from the second-century Dura-Europos in Syria’s east, textiles from central Palmyra and statues of the Greek goddess of victory from the south.

Syria’s conflict, raging since early 2011, has been detrimental for the nation’s rich heritage.

Authorities shut down museums and safely stored away more than 300,000 artifacts, but some sites were still destroyed by the Islamic State group, damaged by the fighting or looted.

Directorate General for Antiquities and Museums (DGAM) Director Mahmoud Hammoud said that four of the five sections of the museum would be opened to showcase hundreds of archeological findings that date back to the prehistoric, historical, classical and Islamic eras.

He said some artifacts restored or seized by Syrian authorities would also be on display.

More than 9,000 artifacts were restored and reclaimed since the war began, he said, adding that the museum needs renovation and funds.

Hundreds of thousands of important artifacts and sculptures were smuggled abroad during the crisis, he said.

Visitors would be able to watch as specialists restore hundreds of artifacts reclaimed from Palmyra, which Islamic State militants overtook for months, destroying some of the world’s most famous monuments.

Bartosz Markowski, a Polish specialist in conservation of stone sculpture and architectural detail, said he had been working in Palmyra before the war broke out.

“I am saving heritage, mostly in Palmyra, where I have been working before the crisis,” he said. “I came right after liberation and helped with urgent conservation and protection of destroyed objects in Palmyra... There is still a lot of damage in Palmyra.”

For Markowski, reopening the museum was “symbolic.”

“When life is coming back, we are opening the museums,” he said.

Claus Peter Hasse, director of the Islamic Art Museum in Berlin, said he felt safe traveling between Damascus and Aleppo, Syria’s commercial heart and ancient city, also damaged by the war.

“Of course, it’s a tragic situation to see so many tragedies around, but at the moment, we don’t see difficulties,” he said.

Former DGAM director Maamoun Abdul-Karim, who had overseen the campaign to hide artifacts in safe places, said that the nations needs years, major capabilities and millions of US dollars to reopen all museums nationwide.