Sri Lanka speaker warns of ‘bloodbath’

AFP, COLOMBO

Sri Lankan Parliamentary Speaker Karu Jayasuriya yesterday said that the local political crisis could turn into a “bloodbath” as the ousted prime minister said the nation faced a dangerous power vacuum.

Jayasuriya said he had asked Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena to revoke his suspension of parliament and allow lawmakers to resolve an alarming power struggle between the sacked prime minister and the head of state.

“We should settle this through parliament, but if we take it out to the streets, there will be a huge bloodbath,” he told reporters.

He said he urged Sirisena, whose shock dismissal of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday unleashed a political crisis and clashes that claimed one life, to let the prime minister prove his majority through a parliamentary vote.

After sacking Wickremesinghe, the president appointed former strongman Mahinda Rajapakse as prime minister, leaving the country with two people claiming to run the government.

Wickremesinghe said a majority of lawmakers from his side and the opposition wanted to restore parliament.

“At the moment there is a vacuum, no one is in full charge of the country,” Wickremesinghe told reporters at his official residence. “That is why we want parliament summoned immediately to decide who enjoys the majority. I am still the prime minister who commands that majority.”

After sacking Wickremesinghe, Sirisena suspended parliament until Nov. 16 to forestall any challenge to his appointment of Rajapakse, whose decade-long rule was marked by grave allegations of rights abuses and

Global pressure also mounted on Sirisena to reconvene parliament.

The US Department of State on Sunday urged Sirisena to “immediately reconvene parliament” to allow legislators to quell the constitutional crisis sparked by his sacking of Wickremesinghe.

Wickremesinghe and his party are expected to ask the courts to have Sirisena’s action declared illegal, while regional power India is pressuring Sirisena to restore parliament, diplomatic sources said.

Wickremesinghe has refused to vacate the prime minister’s official residence, barricading himself inside as more than 1,000 supporters, including chanting Buddhist monks, rallied outside.

He received a boost on Sunday when Jayasuriya refused to recognize his dismissal and asked the president to restore his privileges and security detail until another candidate could prove a majority in parliament.

Tensions remained high across the capital, Colombo, with police leave canceled and several legislators loyal to Wickremesinghe warning of street violence if the president did not immediately summon parliament.

Police said one man was killed and two were injuredon Sunday when bodyguards of Minister of Resources Development Arjuna Ranatunga, a Wickremesinghe loyalist, fired at a mob that attempted to take him hostage.

Opposition leader Rajavarothiam Sampanthan urged Jayasuriya to summon parliament immediately.

“I hereby call upon yourself to uphold the rule of law by summoning parliament ... to perform its legitimate functions,” said Sampanthan, who represents Sri Lanka’s minority Tamil community.

In a statement late on Sunday, Rajapakse said his priority is to hold local council elections and also have a general election “as soon as possible.”

Parliamentary elections are not due until August 2020.