Agencies

CHINA

Rocket launch fails

The first attempt by a private company to send a rocket into space has failed. Beijing-based Landscape late on Saturday said that the first and second stage of its ZQ-1 rocket worked normally, but something went wrong with the final stage. It was the first three-stage rocket built by a private company in the nation. Video posted by a news site showed the 19m-tall red-and-white rocket lifting off against clear blue skies. Landscape said that “cowling separation was normal, but something abnormal happened after the second stage.”

PAKISTAN

Indian TV ban renewed

The nation’s top court has reinstated a ban on the broadcast of Indian TV content following a petition from local producers. Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar announced the verdict on Saturday, overturning a lower court’s ruling last year that had lifted the 2016 ban on airing Indian content on TV or FM radio. The regulatory body for electronic media said that Saturday’s order was implemented immediately. Earlier this year, India banned performances by Pakistani artists, while some Indian stations have stopped airing Pakistani content. Indian producers have called for a comprehensive ban on Pakistani content.

CAMEROON

Election protesters arrested

Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji said that anti-riot police have arrested at least two dozen people who on Saturday staged peaceful protests against the re-election of President Paul Biya. Nji said that among those arrested was a lawyer who represented opposition candidate Maurice Kamto, who said he won the Oct. 7 election. Nji said the government would not tolerate acts to undermine national security as it prepares to inaugurate 85-year-old Biya for his seventh term in the next week or so.

AUSTRALIA

Police rescue kangaroo

A kangaroo that hopped into the sea for a dip at a Melbourne beach was rescued by police, officers said yesterday. Officers said they were called to Safety Beach in Melbourne on Saturday afternoon amid reports that the animal was struggling in the water. When they arrived, the kangaroo had already made its way back onto dry land and was on the sand covered with a blanket by a beachgoer. However, as they approached, it suddenly turned around and bounded back into the waves. “It began to swim, but got into difficulty in the swell and breaking waves and went under water a couple of times,” Victoria Police said in a statement. Two officers jumped into the water and brought the marsupial, by now unconscious, back to a grassy area and resuscitate it using compressions, they said.

ROMANIA

Earthquake shakes capital

An magnitude 5.8 earthquake rattled central and eastern Romania early yesterday and was also felt in Ukraine, Moldova and Bulgaria. No significant damage was reported. The temblor, which lasted several seconds, occurred at 3:38am in the eastern region of Vrancea at a depth of 150km, the National Earth Physics Institute said. The quake woke residents in the capital, Bucharest, and elsewhere. Bucharest Ambulance Service spokeswoman Alice Grasu said a dozen or so residents telephoned immediately after the quake reporting panic attacks. Electricity was temporarily downed in an area near the epicenter northeast of Bucharest. There were reports of pictures and plaster falling off walls in the capital.