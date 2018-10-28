Agencies

CHINA

Mine collapse toll hits 11

The death toll in a coal mine collapse in the country’s east has risen to 11, with 10 miners still trapped underground, state media reported. One week after the disaster, rescue crews were clearing fallen rock from the shaft, with the remaining miners believed to be 74m below the surface, the official Xinhua news agency said late on Friday. It said that rescuers were making progress, but gave no indication of when they expected to break through. More than 300 people were inside the mine at the time of the collapse. The country long had the world’s deadliest coal mines, but safety has improved considerably with more modern equipment, better training and the closure of most of the smallest, most dangerous mines.

IRELAND

O’Connor converts to Islam

Outspoken singer Sinead O’Connor has announced that she has converted to Islam. Having adopted the name Magda Davitt last year, the 51-year-old is now called Shuhada Davitt. She also changed her Twitter avatar to a black-and-white image of the Nike swoosh logo and the slogan: “Wear a hijab. Just do it.” “This is to announce that I am proud to have become a Muslim. This is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian’s journey,” she tweeted. Her Twitter account says the singer now lives in “Direland.”

UNITED KINGDOM

‘Magna Carta’ theft averted

A man suspected of trying to steal a Magna Carta from its display case at Salisbury Cathedral has been arrested after he was wrestled to the ground by cathedral employees, authorities said on Friday. Cathedral alarms sounded on Thursday afternoon when a person armed with a hammer tried to smash the glass box surrounding the Magna Carta, Wiltshire Police said. The document on display at the cathedral is one of four surviving originals. The dean of the cathedral said the suspect was able to smash through one of two protective glass screens housing the precious document. The 45-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted theft, possession of a weapon and criminal damage, police said.

AUSTRALIA

Gay penguins become dads

Two male penguins entrusted with the care of a fostered egg have welcomed a tiny sub-Antarctic gentoo chick into the world, Sydney’s Sea Life Aquarium said on Friday. The pair, Magic and Sphen, made headlines around the world earlier this month when aquarium staff gave them the egg, following a successful trial with a dummy egg.

UNITED STATES

Iran-based pages taken down

Facebook on Friday said that it had taken down accounts linked to an Iranian effort to influence US and British politics with messages about charged topics such as immigration and race relations. The social network identified 82 pages, groups and accounts that originated in Iran and violated policy on coordinated “inauthentic” behavior, Facebook head of cybersecurity policy Nathaniel Gleicher said. There was overlap with accounts taken down earlier this year and linked to Iran state media, but the identity of the culprits had yet to be determined, Gleicher said. “It’s often hard to know who is behind this type of activity,” he said in a telephone briefing. Account owners tried to hide their identities by passing themselves off mostly as US citizens and in a few cases as British citizens, he added.