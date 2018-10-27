Children wounded in Chinese kindergarten attack

AFP, BEIJING

A knife-wielding woman yesterday attacked and injured 14 children at a kindergarten in China’s southwestern Sichuan Province, authorities said.

The 39-year-old assailant used a kitchen knife to slashed students while they were returning to classrooms after morning exercises, the Banan District Public Security Bureau in Chongqing said on its official social media account.

Images and video footage posted by local media online showed children in blood-soaked clothes, some with knife wounds on their face.

After police rushed to the scene, children were evacuated for medical treatment.

A woman was in police custody and an investigation was ongoing.

The attack took place at about 9:30am, the department said.

Knife attacks targeting schoolchildren are not uncommon in China, which has seen a slew of deadly incidents over the past few years.

In April, a 28-year-old man killed nine junior-high school students as they were returning home in one of the nation’s deadliest knife attacks in recent years.

The killer, who said he had been bullied when he attended the school, was executed last month.

In January 2017, a man armed with a kitchen knife stabbed and wounded 11 children at a kindergarten in the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region.

Such events have forced authorities to increase security around schools and led to calls for more research into the root causes of such acts.