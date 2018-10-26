English police pursue ‘Friends’ actor look-alike

AFP, LONDON

No one told him his day was gonna go that way.

Friends actor David Schwimmer jokingly protested his innocence with a witty video after police in the UK asked the public to identify a grocery store thief with an uncanny resemblance to the Hollywood star.

Police in the seaside resort of Blackpool, England, this week found their Facebook feed inundated with replies and merriment after they posted an image of a man allegedly stealing a crate of beer from a shop.

Commenters quickly noticed that the wanted man was the spitting image of Schwimmer, whose most famous and endearing character was the ever lovelorn Ross in the hit US sitcom.

Cue a plethora of amusing — if not particularly helpful — Friends-related puns on the “Blackpool Police” Facebook page.

“Come on guys it’s a serious robbery, it’s not that common, it doesn’t happen to every guy and it is a big deal,” Aliciaa Heathcock wrote.

“It’s not Ross.....It’s Russ, he’s trying to frame Ross to win back Rachel,” Rachel Louise Hutchinson added.

Others opted to recast the show’s famously catchy theme tune by The Rembrandts.

“So no-one told you life was gonna be this way. Your job’s a joke, you’re broke, your love life’s D.O.A. It’s like you’re always stuck in second gear. And before you know it you’re in SPAR stealing some beeeeeeeeer,” Freddie Quinn wrote, referencing a European supermarket chain.

Police on Facebook reassured the public that their investigation had concluded Schwimmer had a solid alibi.

“We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date,” they wrote. “We’re so sorry it has to be this way.”

However, Schwimmer decided that he would provide some hard evidence to back his claim, posting a video on his Twitter showing him in a US store — carrying off a crate of beers.

“Officers, I swear it wasn’t me,” he wrote in the post. “As you can see, I was in New York. To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation.”

“Thanks for being there for us @DavidSchwimmer,” the police replied on their own Twitter account.