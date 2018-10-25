Fossils of crocodile ancestor uncovered in South Africa

AFP, ROSENDAL, South Africa

The sun rises over the South African bush as scientists laden with backpacks climb a hillside.

They get down to work, carving into two immense blocks of stone that have concealed the secrets of an ancestor of modern-day crocodiles for about 200 million years.

Jonah Choiniere and a team from Johannesburg’s University of the Witwatersrand tracked the reptile from another age for three years.

The search brought them to a stretch of farmland in the central town of Rosendal, where they are surrounded by cattle and impalas.

“In 2015, one of my students just saw a few [fossilized] bones coming out,” said Choiniere, his shirt sticking to sweat from the morning’s hike.

“We started to excavate it and we brought it back to the lab and it turned out to be a hip of a species we’ve never seen before,” said the paleontologist, who is originally from the US.

The delicate excavation process at the site is grindingly slow and continues today.

Before being extracted, the stone surrounding a fossil is carefully enveloped in a protective layer of plaster.

After five hours of drying time, the stone is chiseled free, lifted by three strong people, and then transported by road nearly 300km to Johannesburg into the expert hands of Wilfred Bilankulu.

“My job is to make the fossils visible,” the former fine arts student said. “I’m taking off the jacket that has been put in place around the fossil, and after I prepare them using dental tools.”

The herculean task would take from eight to 12 months. A similar amount of time would be needed to meticulously examine, compare and describe the find. Choiniere expected a bountiful haul even before he had the discovery in hand.

“This is a pretty good harvest for us. We didn’t know what to expect when we came into this quarry... I can say it’s much better than what we were expecting, very promising,” he said.

Given the bones already uncovered, Choiniere’s research student, Rick Tolchard, can barely hide his excitement. He knows he is in the presence of a rare specimen, the improbable forefather of the crocodile family that today stalks African waterways.

“Two hundred and fifty to 200 million years ago, these animals were the dominant land carnivores and they were found all over the world... but in South Africa we don’t have a record of them,” he said.

“Some of them were, I imagine, sort of like a crocodile crossed with a lion, a very large quadrupedal, legs under the body, with these massive big jaws — a very intimidating animal,” he said. “The one here would have stood on his hind legs. It would have looked more like a theropod dinosaur, almost like a raptor.”

In the past few years, South Africa has become a top destination for dinosaur hunters.

Just an hour’s drive from the Rosendal farm, Choiniere’s team has already unearthed fossils belonging to a newly discovered type of dinosaur that roamed the Earth 200 million years ago.

Measuring 4m to the shoulder and weighing 12 tonnes — twice the weight of a modern elephant — the giant herbivore known in the local Sesotho language as ledumahadi mafube (“a giant thunderclap at dawn”) shook up the family tree of extinct monsters.

Choiniere said it could well be “the first of the true giants.”

Experts say the southern tip of Africa is an ideal place to study the transition between the Triassic and Jurassic periods, when mass extinction events shaped the evolution of the planet.