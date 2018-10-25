Meghan backs female education in Fiji

AFP, SUVA

British royal Meghan Markle yesterday recounted her own struggles to afford university as she passionately promoted female education to Fijian students in her first speech of the Oceania royal tour.

The pregnant American-born wife of Britain’s Prince Harry took center stage at the University of the South Pacific to push the case for open access to education, particularly for women.

“For women and girls in developing countries, this is vital,” she said. “Providing them with access to education is the key to economic and social development.”

“When girls are given the right tools to succeed, they can create incredible futures, not only for themselves, but for all of those around them,” she added.

Meghan, 37, graduated with a communications degree from the US’ Northwestern University before becoming an actress and then earlier this year marrying Harry.

Announcing two grants to encourage female empowerment in Pacific academia, she said higher education for her was “incredible, impactful and pivotal,” despite the challenge of paying for it.

“It was through scholarships, financial aid program and work-study — where my earnings from a job on campus went directly toward my tuition — that I was able to attend university,” she said.

“And, without question, it was worth every effort,” she added.

Harry, who attended Eton college and Sandhurst military academy, looked on admiringly as his spouse spoke.

“No way I can follow my wife after that,” he said, to laughter from the assembled students.

The royal couple, who arrived in Fiji on Tuesday evening after a week in Australia, appeared relaxed touring the campus, meeting students and pre-school children.

The royals are today to travel to Tonga before returning briefly to Australia, and then wrapping up the tour with a visit to New Zealand.