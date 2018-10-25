North Korean rights unchanged despite rapprochement: UN

AFP, UNITED NATIONS

A senior UN official on Tuesday warned that recent rapprochement on the Korean Peninsula, as well as between North Korea and the US, had not been accompanied by an improvement in human rights in the reclusive country.

UN Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Tomas Ojea Quintana urged Pyongyang to show willingness to start addressing the issue following key summits with both South Korea and the US.

“The human rights situation at the moment has not changed on the ground in North Korea, despite this important progress on security, peace and prosperity,” he told reporters at the UN headquarters in New York.

In a whirlwind of diplomacy, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held an unprecedented summit with US President Donald Trump in Singapore in June, following two meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Ojea Quintana called the rapprochement between North and South “an extraordinary development” and the Kim-Trump summit “very important,” but neither the joint statement issued by Trump and Kim in Singapore, nor an earlier declaration signed by Kim and Moon, mentioned human rights.

Ojea Quintana said he understood why human rights had been put aside, given the “extremely serious” nuclear problem, but said: “North Korea needs to show that they will end isolation in regards to this question.”

“We haven’t heard anything. We haven’t seen anything coming from the summits, from the statements in this respect. I would like to see a signal to start working based on that commitment,” he added.

Pyongyang remains accused by many of a litany of rights abuses against its population.

A UN commission of inquiry found in unequivocal terms in 2014 that “crimes against humanity had been and were being committed” in North Korea.

Ojea Quintana has no access to the country, so the bulk of his reporting is based on the testimony of those who flee.