Australia not ruling out arms ban to Saudi Arabia

The Guardian

Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne has not ruled out an arms export ban to Saudi Arabia or sanctions, amid the global backlash against the kingdom over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

During a Senate estimates hearing in Canberra yesterday, Australian Greens leader Richard di Natale asked Payne “at what point does Australia take a stand” and ban export sales and impose sanctions.

Payne said that the Australian government was closely watching the investigation into the “horrendous” death of the Washington Post contributer.

“All options are on the table, in terms of Australia respective response,” Payne told the hearing. “We recognize this is an extremely serious situation of the highest order of magnitude.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel this week announced her government would not approve new arms exports to the kingdom.

Payne said that she had discussed the issue with European counterparts over past few days.

Under questioning from Australian Labor Party Senator Alex Gallacher, the Australian Department of Defence said it had made 14 approvals of military gear and services to Saudi Arabia in the past two years.

Seven physical exports and three information-related exports were given the nod last year. So far this year four physical military exports have been approved to Riyadh.

Department official Tom Hamilton said he refused to release the value of the exports or the nature of the goods for “commercial in-confidence” reasons.

Hamilton emphasized that the department assessed a range of factors when considering approvals, including international obligations, human rights, national and regional security, foreign policy and the risk that equipment could be used to commit abuse.

The figures come amid ongoing criticism about Australia’s defense industry ties to Saudi Arabia, because of atrocities in the Yemen conflict.

Hamilton could not categorically rule out Australian military equipment being used in the Yemen war — which the UN has dubbed the “worst humanitarian crisis in the world.”

The department was “very concerned in relation to current events,” he said.

“Military equipment by its nature will contribute to the capability of a military force and will often contribute to a conflict,” Hamilton said.

However, permits were not approved if they were considered likely to contravene international obligations, he said.

US President Donald Trump has ruled out an arms ban, while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government would go ahead with a Saudi Arabian armored vehicle export contract.

Saudi Arabia is the world’s largest importer of defense equipment and services by value according to research group IHS Markit.