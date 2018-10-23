Agencies

BHUTAN

Election results announced

The center-left Druk Nyamrup Tshogpa party has won the most seats in parliamentary elections. The Election Commission said the party had won 30 National Assembly seats and the Druk Phuensum Tshogpa party had secured 17 seats in Oct. 18 elections. Turnout was about 71 percent, with about 313,000 eligible voters casting a ballot, it said.

JAPAN

Nobel laureate dies at 90

Marine biologist Osamu Shimomura, who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, died on Friday at the age of 90, his alma mater, Nagasaki University, said yesterday. Shimomura and US scientists Martin Chalfie and Roger Tsien shared the 2008 prize for the discovery and development of a jellyfish protein that later contributed to cancer studies. Shimomura was based in the US, mostly at Princeton University, for decades, but had moved back to Nagasaki to be close to his relatives, Nagasaki University officials said.

SOUTH KOREA

Fighter deal on track

A project to develop a fighter jet with Indonesia was on track, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration said yesterday, and it would negotiate a way for Jakarta to pay its contribution, of which about US$200 million is unpaid. The “KF-X” fighter jet project is estimated to be worth about US$7.9 billion, and a senior Indonesian official on Friday said Jakarta it was seeking “lighter” financial terms for its 20 percent contribution.

AFGHANISTAN

Top US general wounded

A spokeswoman for the NATO-led Resolute Support mission yesterday confirmed that US Army Brigadier General Jeffrey Smiley was one of two Americans wounded in an attack on Thursday that killed the police chief of Kandahar Province. Smiley was shot when a member of the provincial governor’s bodyguard opened fire on a group of officials leaving a meeting with the top NATO commander in the country, General Scott Miller. The attack was claimed by the Taliban.

ZAMBIA

Hippo cull plan back on

The government has revived plans it suspended two years ago after protests by animal rights activists for the controlled slaughter of up to 2,000 hippos over the next five years, Minister of Tourism and Arts Charles Banda said yesterday. The hippo population could not be supported by the water levels in the Luangwa River, where most of the animals are located, while moving them elsewhere in the nation would be too costly, he said. “The South Luangwa National Park has a population of more than 13,000 hippos, but the area is only ideal for 5,000 hippos,” Banda said. British wildlife charity Born Free, which led the 2016 campaign against the culling, yesterday said the government had failed to provide robust, scientific evidence demonstrating that there is an overpopulation of hippos in the river.

ETHIOPIA

Peace deal inked with ONLF

The government on Sunday signed a peace deal with Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF) rebels from its Somali Region, whom it had outlawed as a “terrorist group.” The agreement stipulates that both sides would end hostilities and that the ONLF would “pursue its political obligations through peaceful means.” The two sides will now form a joint committee to discuss the root causes of the conflict, the agreement said.

CANADA

Quakes shake west coast

Four earthquakes — measuring from magnitude 4.9 to 6.8 — struck in quick succession off the west coast late on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said. The epicenter of the first 6.6 tremor, at 10:39pm, was 218km southwest of Port Hardy. The second quake, measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale, occurred 196km southwest of the town at 11:16pm. Six minutes later, a magnitude 6.5 tremor was registered 222km southwest of Port Hardy — before a weaker 4.9 quake was recorded in the same place 14 minutes after that. There were no initial reports of damage or injuries and no tsunami warnings were issued.