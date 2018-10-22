Agencies

UNITED STATES

Lottery heads for record

The Mega Millions lottery may see a streak of jackpot rollovers end as it heads toward a US$1.6 billion drawing tomorrow. As more tickets sell, chances grow that at least one buyer will pick all six winning numbers. That would stop the streak of 25 rollovers, most recently on Friday night. Based on sales projections, 75 percent of the 302 million possible combinations will be chosen for tomorrow’s drawing, up from 59.1 percent in Friday’s, Maryland Lottery and Gaming spokeswoman Carole Gentry said. “It’s possible that nobody wins again but it’s hard to fathom,” Gentry said. The US$1.6 billion estimated jackpot would be the largest prize in the nation’s history. Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington and the US Virgin Islands.

ISRAEL

Demolition put on hold

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has frozen plans to demolish Khan al-Ahmar, a strategically located Bedouin village in the occupied West Bank that have drawn international concern, his office said yesterday. “The intention is to give a chance to the negotiations and the offers we received from different bodies, including in recent days,” a statement from Netanyahu’s office said. However, speaking later, Netanyahu appeared to play down the latest move. “It’s our policy and it will take place,” he said. “I have no intention on delaying it indefinitely, but for a short, limited period.” He said the extent of the delay would be determined by the security Cabinet, which was due to meet later in the day.

POLAND

Ruling party faces test

Voters went to the polls yesterday in local elections that were the first nationwide test of support for the conservative ruling party, whose policies have produced street protests and repeated clashes with EU leaders. The election was for offices from city mayors to village councilors, and Law and Justice Party is hoping to strengthen its grip on power.

GREECE

Abuse brings suspension

Police have suspended an officer and ordered an internal inquiry after a video showed him verbally abusing an elderly woman at a refugee camp, police said on Saturday. The woman was standing in a long line waiting for food handout at the nation’s biggest refugee camp in Moria on the Aegean island of Lesbos, when the officer insulted her using offensive language. The police said the probe would also examine whether three other police officers shown in the video should also be suspended. The three officers were standing nearby, but took no action.

BRAZIL

Police to probe messages

Federal police are to investigate massive amounts of disinformation circulating on social media against the two candidates vying to become president, Minister of Public Security Raul Jungmann said on Saturday. The probe was announced after the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper reported that companies had been hired to bulk transmit to many of the nation’s 120 million WhatsApp users messages attacking Workers’ Party candidate Fernando Haddad. He has accused his rival, Social Liberal Party candidate Jair Bolsonaro, of being behind the WhatsApp campaign. He called it “defamatory” and said the contracts were illegal campaign financing requiring action from electoral authorities. WhatsApp has already said it was taking measures to stop companies using its service to send out bulk messages.