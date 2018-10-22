Afghans shut out by chaos given new chance to vote

Reuters, KABUL

Afghans unable to vote in Saturday’s parliamentary election after hundreds of polling stations failed to open were yesterday given another chance to cast their ballot after voting times were extended, despite security threats and warnings of fraud.

About 3 million Afghans voted on Saturday, officials said, but across the country there were complaints that polling stations remained closed, often because staff failed to turn up.

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan issued a statement saying that it was encouraged by the high numbers who voted on Saturday, many of whom endured long delays due to technical and organizational problems.

“Those eligible voters who were not able to cast their vote due to technical issues deserve the right to vote,” it said.

Yesterday’s extension was made for 401 polling stations and 500 extra officials were deployed, but only 253 actually opened, with the remainder closed for security reasons, Afghan Independent Election Commission Chairman Abdul Bade Sayad told reporters.

Armed men loyal to local power brokers in some provinces entered polling stations by force and broke election materials, which caused serious irregularities, Sayad said.

Many independent election observers, seen as an important check on efforts to manipulate the result, have been reluctant to work, fearing militant attacks.

Yesterday, the bodies of four observers were found in the northern province of Balkh after they had been abducted a day earlier and shot.

“It is not an ideal scenario,” one foreign security official said, noting the extra pressure placed on already stretched security forces that have been on high alert following Taliban threats that they would target the election.

More than 120 incidents involving hand grenades or improvised explosive devices were reported on Saturday, and scores of people were killed or wounded across the country.

In one incident, 15 people were killed by a suicide bomber who tried to enter a polling station in Kabul, but overall the violence was not as bad as some officials had feared.

Thirty-six people were killed and about 130 were wounded across the country on Saturday, according to UN figures.

Meanwhile, other violence underlined the dangers throughout Afghanistan.

Eleven people, including six children, were killed early yesterday, when their car hit a roadside bomb in the eastern province of Nangarhar. It was unclear if the bomb was related to the elections.

The vote for the lower house of parliament is seen as a test ahead of next year’s more important presidential election, but the run-up was marred by chaotic preparations, accusations of cheating and threats of militant violence.

Almost 9 million voters were registered, but many of these, as much as half or more according to some estimates, might have been fraudulently recorded.

More than 1 million people voted in the capital, Kabul, but turnout was very low in the provinces, said Naeem Ayubzada, director of Transparent Election Foundation of Afghanistan, a civic action body that has been monitoring the ballot.

He said the decision to extend the vote, which was taken unexpectedly as complaints mounted on Saturday, opened the way for abuse, with half-filled ballot boxes left open all night in some polling centers.

“From a planning point of view, it’s very difficult,” he said. “It provides an opportunity for fraud.”