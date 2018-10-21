Agencies

AFGHANISTAN

Explosions delay vote

Multiple explosions yesterday rocked polling centers across Kabul, causing dozens of casualties, amid growing anger as voters waited hours to cast their ballots in long-delayed legislative elections. At least 30 people have been taken to a trauma hospital run by the Italian non-governmental organization Emergency, including a dead child, the organization said on Twitter, hours after the Taliban told voters to boycott the ballot “to protect their lives.” Officials confirmed there have been casualties, but would not provide a number. Voting is to be extended to today in some constituencies, after technical and organizational problems stopped voters casting their ballot in some polling centers, officials said.

VIETNAM

Star appeals to Facebook

Mai Khoi, a dissident musician dubbed Vietnam’s Lady Gaga, has appealed to Facebook’s directors to safeguard freedom of expression as the government looks to bolster its control of the Web. A controversial cybersecurity bill, due to come into effect in January, would require Internet companies to remove “toxic” content and hand over user data if requested by the government. It also requires firms to host servers in the country, which has sparked fears of further government meddling. “Protecting freedom of expression should be an official policy of Facebook, but sadly, it’s not,” Khoi said during an interview. “Facebook is the only space in Vietnam where we can talk freely, express our mind freely and we can access uncensored information, and sometimes organize the peaceful protests.” Banned from selling her CDs and organizing concerts, Khoi performs secret gigs — and is now afraid of becoming an online target. Khoi during Friday’s meeting with Facebook urged the company to prevent government supporters abusing the network’s community standards to silence dissidents. “Facebook said they already worked on this, but in reality, in Vietnam, many independent journalists and activists have their accounts locked and the post deleted every day,” she said.

UNITED KINGDOM

March calls to stop Brexit

Britons dreading life outside Europe were to rally in London yesterday to try to stop Brexit. The march on parliament is set to be a festive affair uniting tens of thousands in the seemingly hopeless task of convincing Prime Minister Theresa May to hold a second referendum. Even dogs are coming. Organizers of the so-called People’s Vote March are asking people to dress up their pets in costumes so that they could bark along the scenic route. The message itself will be serious: The Brexit its supporters promised ahead of the June 2016 referendum looks nothing like the one being negotiated today. Campaigners say they would have voted differently had they known the true costs.

BRAZIL

Luzia fossil recovered

Officials on Friday said they have recovered pieces of a 12,000-year-old fossil of a neolithic woman that was among the prized artifacts in Rio de Janeiro’s burnt-down National Museum. “We found almost all of the skull and 80 percent of its fragments have been identified,” museum director Alexander Kellner said, adding that fragments of a femur were also uncovered. The original skull fragments, kept in a metal urn in a closet, were found a few days ago. “They’ve suffered alterations, damage, but we’re very optimistic at the find and all it represents,” said Claudia Rodrigues, a professor at the museum. The fossil, called “Luzia,” was discovered in 1970 in Minas Gerais State.