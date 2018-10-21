Blame exchanged for Indian train disaster

Reuters, AMRITSAR, India

India’s railway officials and local community leaders yesterday traded blame over an accident in which a train ran over scores of people gathered on the tracks for a festival in Amritsar, killing at least 59.

A large crowd had formed near the tracks on the city’s fringe for the burning of effigies as part of a major Hindu festival on Friday, when the train sped through the gathering in darkness, officials and witnesses said.

Grieving relatives and residents, some of whom were still scouring the bloodied fields for belongings of their loved ones, said there was no warning from the train as it rolled down the tracks just as firecrackers exploded in the sky in the annual Dusshera festival.

“I’ve been seeing this event every Dusshera from here and this has never happened before, the railways should have stopped or slowed down the train,” said Deep Kumari, who watched the festival from the terrace of her house. “Everyone here knows this effigy burning happens here and there is a big crowd.”

India’s state railways, largely built during British colonial rule, have long faced criticism for their safety record.

A political focus on keeping fares low for the 23 million passengers who use the network daily has resulted in decades of underinvestment in rail safety infrastructure, critics say.

Parliament data in July showed that 49,790 people were killed by trains on the tracks in India between 2015 to last year.

Friday’s accident was the worst in years, but Indian Minister of State, Railways Manoj Sinha said they could not be held responsible for people gathered on tracks.

“Railways cannot be blamed, railways were not informed about the ceremony. Why was it organized there? There was no notice given to the railways,” he told reporters as he visited the site early yesterday, surrounded by officials and police.

Police said they were still looking to ascertain the number of dead as some bodies were mangled beyond recognition.

Video footage on television stations and social media showed giant effigies burning in the distance and crackers going off while the train runs through in the foreground. Many of the victims were shooting videos on their mobile phones or taking selfies.

Witnesses also said that the ceremony was delayed by a few hours because the chief guest was running late, which meant the event ultimately coincided with the train’s scheduled arrival.

Anger turned on Navjyot Kaur Sidhu, a former Punjab State legislator who came late for the burning of the effigies and then left just before the accident occurred.

Bikram Singh Majitha, a leader of the regional Akali Dal party, said the effigy burning usually happens at sunset, not later.

“You can see from some of the videos that people shot that as soon as the effigy was lit, you can the train coming from the other side. It was horrific. The organizers must answer why the delay,” he said.

However, Kaur that said effigies were burnt at six places in Amritsar and most of them were in fields near the tracks.

“The [railway authorities] should have at least issued directions to slow down the speed of the train. Such a big mistake,” Kaur said on television.