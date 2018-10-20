Agencies

CHINA

Lu Wei pleads guilty

Former Cyberspace Administration director Lu Wei (魯煒) yesterday pleaded guilty to accepting 32 million yuan (US$4.62 million) in bribes. Lu in 2016 stepped down and officials last year announced he was being investigated for suspected disciplinary violations. According to a Sina Weibo post from the Ningbo Intermediate People’s Court, Lu was charged with accepting bribes from 2002 to the latter half of last year. Prosecutors said that Lu used his influence and position at various government organizations to help others in exchange for benefits. At the end of the trial in Zhejiang Province, Lu pleaded guilty and “repented in court,” it said.

UNITED STATES

WTO dispute help requested

The government is requesting that a WTO dispute resolution panel get involved in a clash over international retaliation over US steel and aluminum tariffs, an official familiar with the matter said. The request, filed on Thursday, covers tariffs by China, the EU, Canada and Mexico. Canada, Mexico and China had also planned to ask for a WTO panel to examine the tariffs, another official said. Earlier on Thursday, Norway said that it, the EU and other nations would seek the WTO dispute group’s help.

MALAYSIA

Former deputy PM charged

Former deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was yesterday charged with 45 criminal offenses, including money laundering and graft, the Bernama news agency reported. Ahmad Zahid is president of the United Malays National Organization, the party that ruled Malaysia for 60 years before being ousted in May. Ahmad Zahid was brought to a Kuala Lumpur court and charged with 10 counts of criminal breach of trust and eight counts of abuse of power involving sums totaling 42 million ringgit (US$10.1 million), the agency reported. He was also charged with 27 counts of laundering about 72 million ringgit, it said. Each charge carries jail terms of up to 20 years, with fines of up to five times the value of the illegal transactions. He pleaded not guilty to all charges, Bernama said.

NEW ZEALAND

Gender surgery cap lifted

The government has lifted a cap on gender reassignment surgery to address a more than 30-year waiting list. Under the previous government, the state funded three male-to-female surgeries and one female-to-male surgery every two years. The waiting list for about 100 people stretched into the decades. Under the new government, the old cap is to become the new minimum number of surgeries to be performed every two years. The news was greeted with elation by the transgender community, who said they felt they were finally being respected and acknowledged by the government.