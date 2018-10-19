Agencies

RUSSIA

Killer’s accomplice hunted

Authorities on the Crimean Peninsula were searching for a possible accomplice of the student who carried out a shooting and bomb attack on a vocational school, killing 20 people and wounding more than 50 others, an official said yesterday. An 18-year-old student, who later killed himself, was initially believed to be the only one to have been involved in the carnage at the Kerch Polytechnic College on Wednesday. Authorities have not provided a motive for the shooting, and teachers and classmates described the attacker as a shy man who had few friends, but Republic of Crimea Prime Minister Sergei Aksyonov told news agencies that it is possible that the attacker, identified as Vyacheslav Roslyakov, had an accomplice. “The point is to find out who was coaching him for this crime,” he said.

SOLOMON ISLANDS

Exports unsustainable

The South Pacific nation is felling its tropical forests at nearly 20 times a sustainable rate, research by an environmental group said, driven by insatiable Chinese demand for its lumber. Export volumes of the archipelago’s single largest export commodity jumped more than 20 percent to just over 3 million cubic meters last year, central bank figures showed. Environmental and rights group Global Witness said that this was more than 19 times higher than sustainable levels, and if continued could denude the nation and soon exhaust the single biggest contributor to its economic growth. Global Witness also found that the overwhelming majority of the lumber was sent to China.

NORWAY

Apology to ‘German girls’

The nation on Wednesday officially apologized for the “shameful treatment” of women targeted for reprisals for their intimate relations with German soldiers during the nation’s occupation in World War II. Between 30,000 and 50,000 women, commonly labeled “German girls,” were involved with occupying troops during the war, according to estimates from the Norwegian Center for Holocaust and Minorities Studies. As well as public humiliation, many of the woman were subject to reprisals by officials after the 1945 liberation from Nazi occupation, including illegal arrests and detentions, job dismissals, and even being expelled and stripped of their nationality. “Young Norwegian girls and woman who had relations with German soldiers, or were suspected of having them, were victims of shameful treatment,” Prime Minister Erna Solberg said. “Today, in the name of the government, I want to offer my apologies.”

UNITED STATES

Girl bakes grandpa cookies

A teenage girl in California allegedly baked her grandfather’s ashes into cookies and handed them out to her school friends, local media reported on Wednesday. The student is said to have given her baked goods to at least nine students, the Los Angeles Times said, citing police in Davis. Some ate the cookies without knowing about the macabre extra ingredient and were horrified, Lieutenant Paul Doroshov said. In a bizarre twist, others among the Da Vinci Charter Academy students were fully aware and ate the cookies anyway, Doroshov told the newspaper. Student Andy Knox told TV station KCRA he was on his way into class when the unidentified young baker offered him one of her treats, saying they contained a “special ingredient.” “I thought that she put drugs in it or something. So I asked her if like: ‘Is this a weed cookie or something?’” he said. “And she said: ‘No.’ She said it was her grandpa’s ashes and then she kind of laughed, and I was really, I was kind of horrified.”