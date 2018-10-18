Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Probe into penguin deaths

Wildlife officials yesterday announced an investigation into the mass death of 58 penguins they believe were killed in a dog attack. The carcases of the fairy penguins — the world’s smallest penguin species — were found strewn across a beach in Tasmania. “We would like to remind dog owners of the need to take responsibility for their animals at all times as dogs have the capacity to do a lot of damage to penguin colonies in a short period of time,” the Tasmanian Department of Parks, Water and Environment said in a statement. The latest grisly find comes just months after a dozen birds were found dead on a nearby beach, they too are believed to have been killed in a dog attack. Fairy penguins are only found in Australia and New Zealand, with Tasmania supporting about half of the global population.

AUSTRALIA

Anti-litter campaigner dies

Ian Kiernan, an environmental campaigner who turned a cleanup of Sydney Harbour into a global fight against litter, has died from cancer at 78, Clean Up Australia said yesterday. The round-the-world yachtsman started his anti-litter campaign nearly 30 years ago and then went global in 1993 with Clean Up The World, which now involves more than 30 million people. Kiernan was also known for leaping to shield Britain’s Prince Charles from a protester who fired two blanks shots from a starter’s pistol at a 1994 ceremony in Sydney where the environmentalist was named Australian of the Year. “I didn’t think about it. I just knew we had to get this bloke and we got him,” Kiernan told reporters after he helped to tackle the young man, who was angry about Cambodians being held in detention camps.

MOROCCO

Seven killed in derailment

At least seven people died and nearly 80 were injured after a shuttle train linking Rabat and the town of Kenitra on the Atlantic coast derailed on Tuesday, authorities at the accident site said. The train derailed near the city of Sale. Tangled in the wreckage were doors and seats that had been gouged out of place, while passengers’ belongings and glass from broken windows littered the accident site. Emergency workers rushed people to hospitals in Rabat, Sale and Kenitra, while rescue teams searched for more victims with the help of cadaver dogs. Military personnel guarded the site as railway workers and authorities started to investigate why the train jumped its tracks. “We heard a gigantic explosion. The earth shook and the sound was unbearable,” said Mourad El Kbiri, who owns a cafe near where the train derailed. “I rushed to see what happened. It was horrific. Disfigured bodies all over the place, blood and body pieces.”

UNITED STATES

Brothel owner found dead

A colorful Nevada brothel owner who was running for the state legislature as a Republican has died unexpectedly, but his name is to remain on the ballot for next month’s election, officials said. Dennis Hof, 72, was on Tuesday found dead at Love Ranch, one of his legal brothels in Crystal, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said. The Reno Gazette Journal reported that Hof had on Monday celebrated his birthday with a party attended by porn star Ron Jeremy and other guests. Chuck Muth, Hof’s campaign manager, said on Twitter that Jeremy found Hof’s body when he went to wake him up. Muth said Hof had apparently “died quietly in his sleep.” Hof also starred in the HBO reality TV show Cathouse about the prostitutes working at one of his establishments.