Australia U-turn on NZ’s refugee offer

AP, CANBERRA

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday signaled that he could accept New Zealand’s long-standing offer to resettle 150 refugees exiled to Pacific islands, as long as the Australian parliament legislates to ban them from ever setting foot in Australia.

Morrison said he was willing to brief non-government senators on the travel ban bill.

“There is no support for that bill at present,” Morrison told reporters.

The Australian Labor Party said that a lifetime ban on refugees ever visiting Australia on a tourist or business visa was unnecessary and against the nation’s interests.

The conservative government is under mounting pressure to relax its five-year-old policy of banning asylum seekers who come by boat from ever settling in Australia.

The policy has effectively ended people-smuggling traffic, but concerns are mounting over the fates of hundreds of asylum seekers languishing in an immigration camp on Nauru and male-only facilities on Papua New Guinea.

Morrison’s policy shift could also be influenced by a crucial by-election in a progressive Sydney electorate on Saturday.

At stake is the government’s single-seat majority in the House of Representatives and Morrison’s ability to govern without doing deals with independent lawmakers.

Three government lawmakers have appealed to Morrison to accept families with children from Nauru so they can receive adequate medical care.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees last week called on the government to “urgently address a collapsing health situation” on the islands and immediately bring the asylum seekers to Australia.

The US has agreed to resettle up to 1,250 refugees from the islands, but only 462 had found new homes in the US in the past 14 months, Refugee Action Coalition spokesman Ian Rintoul said.

New Zealand citizens are allowed to live and work in Australia for life, a unique status the government fears banished refugees would use as a back door into Australia.

Former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull in March said that Canberra would not consider other options for resettling refugees until the US fulfills its commitment.

Rintoul said a plane carrying 17 men from Papua New Guinea for the US that left on Tuesday could be the last.

“All the Iranians, Syrians, Iraqis and Somalis are being rejected, so America’s taken pretty much all that they’re going to take,” Rintoul said.

There were still 1,337 refugees and asylum seekers on the islands, a government statement said yesterday.