UNITED KINGDOM

Assange restrictions eased

The Ecuadoran government is to partially restore communications for Julian Assange at its embassy in London, WikiLeaks said in a statement on Sunday. The WikiLeaks frontman, who has been holed up at the embassy since 2012, was stopped from using the Internet or a mobile phone to communicate with the outside world in March. WikiLeaks editor-in-chief Kristinn Hrafnsson described the move as “positive,” but said it is “of grave concern that his freedom to express his opinions is still limited.” The decision to cut off Assange’s communications was taken because last year he had broken a promise not to interfere in other nations’ affairs while in the mission, the Ecuadoran government said at the time.

FRANCE

Flash floods kill six

At least six people were killed in flash floods in the southwestern Aude area after several months worth of rain fell in just a few hours overnight, the local government prefect said yesterday. Rescue helicopters were waiting for clearer weather before they could launch rescue operations, the prefect of Aude, Alain Thirion, told BFM TV. “We have people stranded on rooftops. We’re going to have to use aircraft to evacuate them because we cannot reach them by boat given the force of the water. It’s too dangerous,” he said. Among the worst hit areas were the villages of Conques-sur-Orbiel and Villardonnel, where waters rose as high as the first-floor windows of some houses. Water levels were expected to continue to rise in the area yesterday, with rain forecast until late in the morning.

GOLAN HEIGHTS

Quneitra crossing reopens

The only crossing point between Syria and Israeli-controlled territory reopened yesterday, an Agence France-Presse correspondent reported, four years after closing due to the civil war on the Syrian side. Two UN white jeeps crossed into Israeli-controlled territory through the reopened crossing near Quneitra in the Golan Heights after a deal between Israel, Syria and the UN. The reopening is a further sign that the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is regaining territory lost to rebels in his country’s seven-year civil war. The nation’s flag was raised on the Syrian side of the crossing during a brief ceremony, the correspondent said.

NEW ZEALAND

‘Hello, death’: Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola’s attempts to combine te reo Maori and English has backfired badly, with the company inadvertently writing “Hello, Death” on a vending machine. Te reo has been undergoing a revival and big business has taken note. However, Coca-Cola’s attempts to use the native tongue has fallen flat. A Coke vending machine emblazoned with the words “Kia ora, Mate,” translates into te reo as “Hello, Death.” While the English use of mate is common, in te reo “Mate” means death.

INDIA

Hostess falls out of plane

A flight attendant yesterday fell out of an Air India plane while trying to close its door, the airline said, breaking her leg when she landed on the tarmac. The accident occurred at Mumbai’s international airport as the crew were getting ready to welcome passengers aboard the New Delhi-bound flight. The crewmember “is receiving treatment in hospital,” Air India senior manager Pravin Bhatnagar said. “An investigation will be carried out to determine the exact cause of the incident.” Reports said the woman, 52, was conscious, but had leg fractures.